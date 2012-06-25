5 Tips for Sporting the Soho Chic Look

" " On the street in Soho: Jessica Alba, wearing bright yellow skinny jeans beneath a classic black coat. Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic/ Getty Images

Soho is one of New York City's most fashion-forward neighborhoods. Short for South of Houston Street, it was once home to a bustling art scene -- marked by lofts, galleries and starving artists. The artsy feel and bohemian spirit still exists today, but in recent years the neighborhood has become more expensive. While it still retains its earlier charm -- the cobblestone streets, the unique architecture -- you'll now find many trendy boutiques and upscale galleries in the area.

The Soho chic look is what you see "on the streets" of Soho -- a style that's a mixture of the area's artsy, bohemian (boho) roots and more modern, urban, elegant and edgy flair. Soho fashionistas combine high-end designer pieces with thrifty vintage pieces to create eclectic ensembles that are both comfortable and mod. Here are the basics you'll need to achieve the Soho chic look.