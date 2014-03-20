Makeup is a beauty essential for most women. Learn about the different kinds of makeup and get makeup application tips.
Topics to Explore:
When was the last time you refreshed your cosmetics bag? If it wasn't in the last few months, chances are some of that stuff has gone bad.
Not even one human is completely and totally perfect by society's standards, which is why we all need concealer at one point or another.
By Alia Hoyt
You probably have plenty of regular makeup, but is high-definition makeup something you should consider sporting, instead?
By Alia Hoyt
If you don't believe in makeup testing on animals, you might be surprised to find out what your makeup brushes are made from. Luckily, there's an alternative to supporting cruelty toward animals.
By Jill Jaracz
Do your eyes have it? Creating the perfect "come hither" look doesn't have to be difficult -- you just have to know what to do to get it.
By Jill Jaracz
Mascara is a makeup bag essential, whether you want a natural look or want to go all out. But how does such a simple item extend your lashes out to infinity?
If you want a prettier pout, a product called "lip plumper" sounds like a no-brainer, right? It would Ã¢â‚¬â€œ but how does it give you that bee-stung look?
While an oval face shape may generally be considered the most balanced, almost everyone would like to play up their best features or downplay minor flaws. Learn how to make friends with highlighter and bronzer, and sculpt your best look yet.
Don't settle for tinted moisturizer in the same basic shades; mix up your own batch at home to create a customized color that's just right for your face.
By Bambi Turner
If you enjoy the occasional mani/pedi, but shy away from the possibility of unsterilized tools, it might be time to start toting your own to the nail salon.
By Alia Hoyt
A round face is nothing to be ashamed of. After all, Drew Barrymore and Charlize Theron fall into the round face camp. But if you want to make your visage look a bit slimmer, here are some tips.
If you apply foundation correctly and use the right formula, it has the power to make you appear younger. How does it do it?
Square faces are striking and beautiful. Just look at Katharine Hepburn. How can you apply makeup to accentuate your strong features and look your best?
Do you yearn for the look of Daisy from "The Great Gatsby"? Get the scoop on flapper glam so you can replicate it yourself.
Want to get in on the retro trend? To make sure your makeup is 1950s picture perfect, you'll need to know what trends defined the glamour of the decade.
The 1960s was a decade with great style variety. But what are the key points you need to know to get the look?
When it comes to cheekbones, why waste a good thing? Learn how to highlight your natural assets with three easy tips.
By Alia Hoyt
There are so many types of makeup out there, it can be hard to figure out which is right for you. The answer starts with your skin type.
If you've been skipping primer as part of your makeup regimen, it might be time to reconsider this slight. Primers can do wonders in helping your makeup last.
By Alia Hoyt
If lip gloss makes you think of the fruit-flavored stuff you applied in junior high, think again. Real women wear it too!
It's not easy to figure out which jargon-filled claims of younger skin and massive lashes are pretty rational and which are just plain silly. What are five products you can cross off your beauty list?
By Julia Layton
If you're a loyal fan of name-brand skin care and cosmetics, it may be time to take a second look at some budget-saving imposters.
No matter how long we've been using makeup, the issue of how to use powder still eludes many of us. Here are some tips on when and how to use loose and pressed face powder.
If you're even just kind of into makeup, then you have an arsenal in your makeup bag. But you don't have to carry it all with you all the time.
Matte color is chic, elegant and long-lasting. But to sport a look that's polished and comfortable, you'll need to remember one important thing: With matte, lip prep is not optional.
By Julia Layton