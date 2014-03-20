Lifestyle
Style
Makeup

Makeup

Makeup is a beauty essential for most women. Learn about the different kinds of makeup and get makeup application tips.

Tattoo Concealer: Now You See It; Now You Don't

Tattoo Concealer: Now You See It; Now You Don't

How does a fish pedicure work?

How does a fish pedicure work?

5 Secrets to Covering Scars With Makeup

5 Secrets to Covering Scars With Makeup

Choosing Dramatic Eye Makeup that Pops

Choosing Dramatic Eye Makeup that Pops

How does mascara extend your lashes?

How does mascara extend your lashes?

Bow Lips and Bold Eyes: Secrets of the '20s Makeup Look

Bow Lips and Bold Eyes: Secrets of the '20s Makeup Look

Clean Out Your Makeup, Like Right Now!

Clean Out Your Makeup, Like Right Now!

Concealers are a Girl's Best Friend

Concealers are a Girl's Best Friend

What is high-definition makeup?

What is high-definition makeup?

How to Look Flawless With Very Little Makeup

When to Use Light Reflecting Makeup

5 Tricks to Longer Lashes

How to Apply Strip Eyelashes in 3 Steps

Clean Out Your Makeup, Like Right Now!
Clean Out Your Makeup, Like Right Now!

When was the last time you refreshed your cosmetics bag? If it wasn't in the last few months, chances are some of that stuff has gone bad.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Concealers are a Girl's Best Friend
Concealers are a Girl's Best Friend

Not even one human is completely and totally perfect by society's standards, which is why we all need concealer at one point or another.

By Alia Hoyt

What is high-definition makeup?
What is high-definition makeup?

You probably have plenty of regular makeup, but is high-definition makeup something you should consider sporting, instead?

By Alia Hoyt

A Cruelty-free Alternative: Vegan Makeup Brushes
A Cruelty-free Alternative: Vegan Makeup Brushes

If you don't believe in makeup testing on animals, you might be surprised to find out what your makeup brushes are made from. Luckily, there's an alternative to supporting cruelty toward animals.

By Jill Jaracz

Choosing Dramatic Eye Makeup that Pops
Choosing Dramatic Eye Makeup that Pops

Do your eyes have it? Creating the perfect "come hither" look doesn't have to be difficult -- you just have to know what to do to get it.

By Jill Jaracz

How does mascara extend your lashes?
How does mascara extend your lashes?

Mascara is a makeup bag essential, whether you want a natural look or want to go all out. But how does such a simple item extend your lashes out to infinity?

By Marie Willsey

Why do lip plumpers sting?
Why do lip plumpers sting?

If you want a prettier pout, a product called "lip plumper" sounds like a no-brainer, right? It would Ã¢â‚¬â€œ but how does it give you that bee-stung look?

By Marie Willsey

Contour Tips for an Oval Face
Contour Tips for an Oval Face

While an oval face shape may generally be considered the most balanced, almost everyone would like to play up their best features or downplay minor flaws. Learn how to make friends with highlighter and bronzer, and sculpt your best look yet.

By Maria Trimarchi

DIY: Make Your Own Tinted Moisturizer
DIY: Make Your Own Tinted Moisturizer

Don't settle for tinted moisturizer in the same basic shades; mix up your own batch at home to create a customized color that's just right for your face.

By Bambi Turner

Tools You'll Want to Bring to the Salon
Tools You'll Want to Bring to the Salon

If you enjoy the occasional mani/pedi, but shy away from the possibility of unsterilized tools, it might be time to start toting your own to the nail salon.

By Alia Hoyt

Contour Tips for a Round Face
Contour Tips for a Round Face

A round face is nothing to be ashamed of. After all, Drew Barrymore and Charlize Theron fall into the round face camp. But if you want to make your visage look a bit slimmer, here are some tips.

By Christine Venzon

How does makeup smooth wrinkles?
How does makeup smooth wrinkles?

If you apply foundation correctly and use the right formula, it has the power to make you appear younger. How does it do it?

By Denise Harrison

Contour Tips for a Square Face
Contour Tips for a Square Face

Square faces are striking and beautiful. Just look at Katharine Hepburn. How can you apply makeup to accentuate your strong features and look your best?

By Christine Venzon

Bow Lips and Bold Eyes: Secrets of the '20s Makeup Look
Bow Lips and Bold Eyes: Secrets of the '20s Makeup Look

Do you yearn for the look of Daisy from "The Great Gatsby"? Get the scoop on flapper glam so you can replicate it yourself.

By Maria Trimarchi

Red Lips and Glamour: Secrets of the '50s Makeup Look
Red Lips and Glamour: Secrets of the '50s Makeup Look

Want to get in on the retro trend? To make sure your makeup is 1950s picture perfect, you'll need to know what trends defined the glamour of the decade.

By Maria Trimarchi

Cat Eyes and Color: Secrets of the '60s Makeup Look
Cat Eyes and Color: Secrets of the '60s Makeup Look

The 1960s was a decade with great style variety. But what are the key points you need to know to get the look?

By Maria Trimarchi

3 Tips to Highlight Your Cheekbones
3 Tips to Highlight Your Cheekbones

When it comes to cheekbones, why waste a good thing? Learn how to highlight your natural assets with three easy tips.

By Alia Hoyt

What type of makeup is good for your skin?
What type of makeup is good for your skin?

There are so many types of makeup out there, it can be hard to figure out which is right for you. The answer starts with your skin type.

By Kim Williamson

Easy Guide to Makeup Primers
Easy Guide to Makeup Primers

If you've been skipping primer as part of your makeup regimen, it might be time to reconsider this slight. Primers can do wonders in helping your makeup last.

By Alia Hoyt

No Tweens Allowed! Lip Gloss Tips for Grown Women
No Tweens Allowed! Lip Gloss Tips for Grown Women

If lip gloss makes you think of the fruit-flavored stuff you applied in junior high, think again. Real women wear it too!

By Kim Williamson

5 Makeup Products You Just Don't Need
5 Makeup Products You Just Don't Need

It's not easy to figure out which jargon-filled claims of younger skin and massive lashes are pretty rational and which are just plain silly. What are five products you can cross off your beauty list?

By Julia Layton

Beautiful or Bust: 5 Drugstore Substitutes
Beautiful or Bust: 5 Drugstore Substitutes

If you're a loyal fan of name-brand skin care and cosmetics, it may be time to take a second look at some budget-saving imposters.

By Laurie L. Dove

Loose Powder vs. Pressed: Which is best for me?
Loose Powder vs. Pressed: Which is best for me?

No matter how long we've been using makeup, the issue of how to use powder still eludes many of us. Here are some tips on when and how to use loose and pressed face powder.

By Alison Cooper

What should I look for in an all-in-one makeup compact?
What should I look for in an all-in-one makeup compact?

If you're even just kind of into makeup, then you have an arsenal in your makeup bag. But you don't have to carry it all with you all the time.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Guide to Matte Lipstick
Guide to Matte Lipstick

Matte color is chic, elegant and long-lasting. But to sport a look that's polished and comfortable, you'll need to remember one important thing: With matte, lip prep is not optional.

By Julia Layton