5 Ways to Wear Seersucker

" " Wearing the thin, almost crepe-like cotton and always slightly crinkled stripes of seersucker is simplicity at its finest. CC: Peteski4

Blue and white stripes are the seersucker of old, but they still rule the roost in modern looks, too -- for both men and women. Yellow, pink, pale orange, gray and soft green all show their stripes in spring and summer seersucker, but of the variations in color, there's only one rule: Seersucker is seasonal and specifically for times that are warm.

Wearing the thin, almost crepe-like cotton and always slightly crinkled stripes of seersucker is simplicity at its finest unless it becomes too complicated. Guys and girls can wear too much of it and it's possible to go from casual cool to, well, wrinkled fool. You can wear it piecemeal or embrace an entire lined ensemble but the fit, accessories and occasion can make or break the look you're going for.

Advertisement

We'll take a look at some ways to show your stripes in moderation or in saturation so you can stay comfortable as well as traditional, on-trend or a bit of both.