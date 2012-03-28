5 Swimsuits for the Everyday Man

It's summer again (or almost), and you know what that means: The time has come to lose the pizza-stained sweatshirts in favor of a few beach or poolside wardrobe essentials. Before you dig up your old, chlorine-stiffened swimsuit for one last hurrah in the sun, take a good, long look at yourself in the mirror. The market in men's swimwear has changed for the better in the last few years with a variety of new styles and space-age materials to choose from. You know you want to lose the ghostly pallor in favor of a healthy tan, but you can definitely look and feel better doing it.
Make this the year you buy the best pair of swimming trunks to suit your age, body shape and lifestyle. Let's dive behind the marketing hype to review five different swimsuits styles to discover who should -- or shouldn't -- wear them.
