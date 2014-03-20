Lifestyle
Weddings
Wedding Planning

Wedding Planning

If only weddings would plan themselves! Stay organized with these tips on everything from flowers and toasts to cakes and stationery.

5 Times Americans Have Become Royalty

How did Kate Middleton meet Prince William?

10 Wacky Pieces of Royal Wedding Memorabilia

Do You Dare? DIY Wedding Cakes

Best Bridal Bouquets for Spring

Bridal Bouquet Pictures

Wedding Guest or Critic? Why We Judge Our Friends' Weddings

16 Classic, Modern and Completely Iconic Weddings

Altar Falter: What's next when the bride or groom says "I don't"?

10 Dead Giveaways You've Hired a Dud DJ

10 Songs for the Modern Bride's Ceremony

10 Questions to Ask Your Wedding Photographer

Wacky Wedding Traditions Quiz

Always the Bridesmaid ... for Hire?

How has the Internet changed the wedding industry?

Going Micro: Tiny Weddings on the Rise

What's the Deal With Smashing the Wedding Cake?

5 Stories of Real-life Wedding Crashers

Greek Weddings

Wacky Wedding Traditions Quiz
Some wedding traditions are lovely and others don't make much sense — their original purpose is lost in the mist of time. Test your knowledge of wedding traditions here!

By Alia Hoyt

Always the Bridesmaid ... for Hire?
No bridesmaid? No problem. You can just hire one.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

5 Times Americans Have Become Royalty
Education and money go a long way, but it takes marriage to become a royal. Here are five times Americans have married into royal families.

By Laurie L. Dove

Going Micro: Tiny Weddings on the Rise
Wedding guest lists are getting smaller — and not just because weddings are getting more expensive. Brides and grooms have different expectations for weddings.

By Alia Hoyt

What's the Deal With Smashing the Wedding Cake?
Some couples love it, others hate it. Where did this bridal custom come from and why is it in decline?

By Alia Hoyt

How has the Internet changed the wedding industry?
The marriage of the Internet and the wedding industry has been a match made in heaven — you can plan your entire wedding without leaving your couch.

By Gerlinda Grimes

Do You Dare? DIY Wedding Cakes
If you know your way around a kitchen, then you may be ready to bake your own wedding cake -- if you're brave enough, that is.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Best Bridal Bouquets for Spring
On your wedding day, everything needs to be perfect, including the flowers.

By Jessica Willis

Big Wedding Blunders
Avoid these wedding blunders to come across as the cool, confident bride you really are!

By TLC

Bridal Bouquet Pictures
Flip through pictures of gorgeous bridal bouquets and find the one that speaks to your bridal style!

By TLC

Wedding Cake Pictures from The Knot
Are you trying to find your dream wedding cake or are you just looking for some inspiration? These classic and creative wedding cakes taste as good as they look!

Wedding Withdrawal: How can you cope after your big day?
Now that you're married, do you miss wearing white so much it's making you blue? Does the absence of the day-to-day stress of planning a wedding make you want to crawl back in bed? If so, you probably have a serious case of wedding withdrawal.

By Echo Surina

Wedding Guest or Critic? Why We Judge Our Friends' Weddings
What makes a respectable wedding guest turn into a detail-obsessed critic the moment a bride takes her walk down the aisle? We attempt to uncover the real reason why we judge our friends' nuptials.

By Natalie Kilgore

5 Stories of Real-life Wedding Crashers
Wedding crashers aren't just a figment of Hollywood's imagination. Chances are you or someone you know has witnessed a crashed wedding firsthand. Learn more about who these bold people are and why they do it!

By Alia Hoyt

10 Rules Every Bridesmaid Should Follow
Being a bridesmaid is an honor, but it's also a tactical support function that requires some very practical behavior on your part.

By Echo Surina

10 Completely Awful (and Anonymous) Bridesmaid Tales of Woe
Despite the lengthy, detailed planning that goes into a wedding, sometimes there are missteps, mishaps -- even major disasters.

By Natalie Kilgore

10 Dead Giveaways You've Hired a Dud DJ
The DJ can make or break your wedding reception. You don't want some obnoxious guy yelling for the single ladies to get on the dance floor, but you also don't want a shrinking violet who spins nothing but the '80s softest love ballads. We'll help you find the right DJ!

By Chris Obenschain

10 Stay-cool Tips for Summer Brides
It's the hottest season -- literally and figuratively! The thermometer reads 98 degrees, and you plan to wow your guests with your slinky gown and luau-themed rehearsal dinner. But you'll have to stave off heat-induced grouchiness, too. Here's how.

By Alia Hoyt

10 Songs for the Modern Bride's Ceremony
A girl can only take so many string quartets and watered-down versions of "Love Lifts Us up Where We Belong." That's why we've put together a list of ceremony-ready songs that will add a touch of sophistication and whimsy to your service, whether you're into metal or country.

By Natalie Kilgore

10 DIY Wedding Favors Your Guests Will Love
We've all got a trinket or two from a wedding that we can't bring ourselves to throw away. Wouldn't you love to give your guests favors that they'll actually put to good use? Here are 10 edible and beautiful tokens of appreciation.

By Jessica Willis

16 Classic, Modern and Completely Iconic Weddings
These weddings are the stuff of storybook legend. We're talking gorgeous gowns, towering cakes and, of course, plenty of romance. From the simplest affairs to the most elegant, our list of 16 iconic weddings will win you over -- and inspire you, too!

By Chris Obenschain

Altar Falter: What's next when the bride or groom says "I don't"?
Calling off a wedding is never easy, whether you nix plans six months before the big day or make your way down the aisle to find out your intended isn't there. Even if you're the one who said "I don't," you'll need some time to recover.

By Alia Hoyt

10 Adorable (Read: Shocking) Things We've Seen Kids Do at Weddings
Is there anything more precious than a child in patent leather dress shoes or a teeny-tiny blazer? Kids would be perfect wedding guests if they were seen and not heard, but that's usually not the case. You won't believe the monstrous behavior we've witnessed.

By Chris Obenschain

10 Questions to Ask Your Wedding Photographer
Over time, those I-remember-it-like-it-was-yesterday memories of your wedding will fade. And you'll console yourself by looking at uninspired group shots of your bridal party? No, thanks! Get the best photog in town with our savvy interview questions.

By Alia Hoyt

10 Horrific Details You Shouldn't Share in a Wedding Toast
Delivering the perfect wedding toast is no easy task. People get flustered and emotional on such a momentous occasion. We can excuse some muttering and nervous laughter, but we can't forgive any of these 10 toasting transgressions.

By Jessica Willis