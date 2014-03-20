Wedding Planning Tips

Wacky Wedding Traditions Quiz
Some wedding traditions are lovely and others don't make much sense — their original purpose is lost in the mist of time. Test your knowledge of wedding traditions here!

By Alia Hoyt

No Bridesmaid? No Problem. You Can Just Hire One
HowStuffWorks talks to Jen Glantz about how she turned being a bridesmaid into a business.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

How has the Internet changed the wedding industry?
The marriage of the Internet and the wedding industry has been a match made in heaven — you can plan your entire wedding without leaving your couch.

By Gerlinda Grimes

Wedding Withdrawal: How can you cope after your big day?
Now that you're married, do you miss wearing white so much it's making you blue? Does the absence of the day-to-day stress of planning a wedding make you want to crawl back in bed? If so, you probably have a serious case of wedding withdrawal.

By Echo Surina

10 Completely Awful (and Anonymous) Bridesmaid Tales of Woe
Despite the lengthy, detailed planning that goes into a wedding, sometimes there are missteps, mishaps -- even major disasters.

By Natalie Kilgore

Save-the-Date Cards: Optional or Necessary?
For every two couples that send save-the-dates, there are two more who skip them. When the budget is tight already, do you really need to send an extra piece of paper that has to be addressed and stamped? We demystify the ultra-modern save-the-date card.

By Natalie Kilgore

10 Things Your Wedding Planner Doesn't Want You to Know
It's the most special day of your life, and that's why you hired a wedding planner to coordinate every last details. But she's not going to see you down the aisle without keeping a few secrets. These are the things she'd rather you not know.

By Alia Hoyt

10 Tips for a Child-friendly Wedding
Kids bring a little levity and welcome whimsy to weddings. But the under-12 crowd won't be too excited about your prime rib carving station and string quartet. Here's what will make them (and their parents) happy.

By Alia Hoyt

5 Wedding Planning Tips for the Type A Bride
Type A brides, rejoice! All your organizational neuroses can make wedding planning a breeze. Just follow our tips to ensure that you get things ticked off your list without ticking off your bridal party.

By Alia Hoyt

Do you need a calligrapher for your wedding invitations?
Calligraphy is an ancient handwritten art form that maintains a firm foothold in the world of weddings. With a renewed appreciation forCraftsmanship coming in vogue, mass-produced is out and artisan is in.

By Emilie Sennebogen

10 Biggest Wedding Expenses
The wedding industry capitalizes on sentiment, tradition and trends. The bride who buys into the idea that her wedding is the most special day of her life will spend more than $30,000 on her nuptials. These big-ticket items eat up a budget faster than she can say "I do".

By Bambi Turner

Wedding Catering Tips
An important celebration deserves a fine feast. How can you make sure all those hungry guests get fed?

10 Questions to Ask Your Wedding Planner
Some brides love all the considerations and decisions that go into planning a wedding -- others can't stand it. You can hire a wedding planner to streamline the process, and you can use our 10 tips to streamline the process of hiring a planner!

By Bambi Turner