Wedding Planning Tips
Sometimes a few tips from a pro are all you need to get back on the right track. Get your wedding planning organized with the advice in these articles.
5 Times Americans Have Become Royalty
How did Kate Middleton meet Prince William?
10 Wacky Pieces of Royal Wedding Memorabilia
Do You Dare? DIY Wedding Cakes
Best Bridal Bouquets for Spring
Showstopping Wedding Cakes
Wedding Pet Attendants Prep Your Pooch for a Pawfect Day
Wedding Guest or Critic? Why We Judge Our Friends' Weddings
Altar Falter: What's next when the bride or groom says "I don't"?
10 Songs for the Modern Bride's Ceremony
Should you go with infrared photography for your wedding?
10 Mother-son Dance Songs for Your Wedding
Going Micro: Tiny Weddings on the Rise
What's the Deal With Smashing the Wedding Cake?
5 Stories of Real-life Wedding Crashers
Learn More
Some wedding traditions are lovely and others don't make much sense — their original purpose is lost in the mist of time. Test your knowledge of wedding traditions here!
By Alia Hoyt
HowStuffWorks talks to Jen Glantz about how she turned being a bridesmaid into a business.
The marriage of the Internet and the wedding industry has been a match made in heaven — you can plan your entire wedding without leaving your couch.
Advertisement
Now that you're married, do you miss wearing white so much it's making you blue? Does the absence of the day-to-day stress of planning a wedding make you want to crawl back in bed? If so, you probably have a serious case of wedding withdrawal.
By Echo Surina
Despite the lengthy, detailed planning that goes into a wedding, sometimes there are missteps, mishaps -- even major disasters.
For every two couples that send save-the-dates, there are two more who skip them. When the budget is tight already, do you really need to send an extra piece of paper that has to be addressed and stamped? We demystify the ultra-modern save-the-date card.
It's the most special day of your life, and that's why you hired a wedding planner to coordinate every last details. But she's not going to see you down the aisle without keeping a few secrets. These are the things she'd rather you not know.
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Kids bring a little levity and welcome whimsy to weddings. But the under-12 crowd won't be too excited about your prime rib carving station and string quartet. Here's what will make them (and their parents) happy.
By Alia Hoyt
Type A brides, rejoice! All your organizational neuroses can make wedding planning a breeze. Just follow our tips to ensure that you get things ticked off your list without ticking off your bridal party.
By Alia Hoyt
Calligraphy is an ancient handwritten art form that maintains a firm foothold in the world of weddings. With a renewed appreciation forCraftsmanship coming in vogue, mass-produced is out and artisan is in.
The wedding industry capitalizes on sentiment, tradition and trends. The bride who buys into the idea that her wedding is the most special day of her life will spend more than $30,000 on her nuptials. These big-ticket items eat up a budget faster than she can say "I do".
By Bambi Turner
Advertisement
An important celebration deserves a fine feast. How can you make sure all those hungry guests get fed?
Some brides love all the considerations and decisions that go into planning a wedding -- others can't stand it. You can hire a wedding planner to streamline the process, and you can use our 10 tips to streamline the process of hiring a planner!
By Bambi Turner