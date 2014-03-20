Here comes the bride, all dressed in...whatever she wants! The HowStuffWorks guide is dedicated to helping you make that special day reflect your (and your spouse-to-be's) personality. From rings to roses and dresses to first dances we've got it all.
Topics to Explore:
There's something romantic about running off with your beloved and getting married. On the other hand, you might incur the wrath of family and friends for leaving them out of this joyous event. When is elopement right and when is it wrong?
Nearly a quarter of all American weddings take place at locations far away from where the couple lives. Couples may love them, but guests? Maybe not so much.
By Alia Hoyt
These testosterone-filled parties date back to the time of the Spartans if you can believe it.
Some wedding traditions are lovely and others don't make much sense — their original purpose is lost in the mist of time. Test your knowledge of wedding traditions here!
By Alia Hoyt
No bridesmaid? No problem. You can just hire one.
Education and money go a long way, but it takes marriage to become a royal. Here are five times Americans have married into royal families.
Wedding guest lists are getting smaller — and not just because weddings are getting more expensive. Brides and grooms have different expectations for weddings.
By Alia Hoyt
Some couples love it, others hate it. Where did this bridal custom come from and why is it in decline?
By Alia Hoyt
The marriage of the Internet and the wedding industry has been a match made in heaven — you can plan your entire wedding without leaving your couch.
Every bride wants to look stunning on their wedding day. Mature brides, women aged 40 and up, may need some extra attention when it comes to applying flawless yet age-appropriate makeup.
Shaving your eyebrows before the wedding sounds insane, but it may actually be safer than waxing or threading. Is this a good idea right before your vows?
Bridesmaids know they're there to help out the bride, but bridesmaids have a few things on their to-do lists as well. One of the most important is looking good on the big day. Here's a guide to get you on track.
Another unforeseen wedding expense? Find out why you really should have a hair trial Ã¢â‚¬â€œ and why this might not cost you anything extra.
One of the easiest ways to ensure picture-perfect hair on your wedding day is to wear a picture-perfect wig. But should you go with synthetic or human hair?
Need some height for your wedding day 'do? Consider hair extensions. They can add volume and length to your locks.
True or False? What's it going to be on your wedding day? We're talking about eyelashes, of course!
You've got the groom-to-be and the bridal magazines. The hot bod? Hmm...not so much. Learn how to get the best possible wedding body in 12 months or less.
By Alia Hoyt
The weeks leading up to a bride's big day are bustling with details, from seating arrangements to hairstyle run-throughs, and one other essential element: hot-wax hair removal.
Matching hair for bridesmaids? Back in the day, the answer to this question would have been "of course!" But times, they are a-changin.'
It was a good thing your updo stayed put all day, but now that you're facing a small army of bobby pins and hair products, you'll need a plan of attack.
Did you throw a temper tantrum in front of the wedding planner? Chill out, bridezilla! Put yourself in time-out at the day spa and pamper yourself back to the sweet, good-natured bride you really are.
Daytime brides sometimes have to play by a different set of wedding day rules. Check out this article to make sure all of your bridal beauty bases are covered.
Never underestimate the importance of the right hair and makeup. These beauty tips will ensure your bridal portrait is a smashing success.
Don't overpay for a wedding hairdo! Shop around, take a few notes, and you're sure to find a stylist with a price tag that's right for you.
Sure, you want to have a stylish wedding, but there's a difference between chic and dated looks. No bride wants wedding photos that her grandkids will mock in 50 years, but how can you tell which styles will still be fashionable decades from now?