Here comes the bride, all dressed in...whatever she wants! The HowStuffWorks guide is dedicated to helping you make that special day reflect your (and your spouse-to-be's) personality. From rings to roses and dresses to first dances we've got it all.

The Debaucherous History of Bachelor Parties

The Bridesmaid's Guide to Planning a Wedding Shower

Should You Expect a Proposal on Valentine's Day?

Making Over Mom for Your Wedding Day

Do women over 30 really want to be bridesmaids?

How young is too young to be a bridesmaid?

Wacky Wedding Traditions Quiz

Always the Bridesmaid ... for Hire?

5 Times Americans Have Become Royalty

Makeup Guide for the Mature Bride

Beauty Boot Camp for Bridesmaids

Should you shave your eyebrows before your wedding?

Elopement: First Choice or Last Resort?

Are Destination Weddings Presumptuous?

Ultimate Guide to All-inclusive Honeymoons

10 Wackiest Wedding Themes

9 Royal Wedding Dresses We'll Never Forget

Wedding Announcements 101

Wedding Guest or Critic? Why We Judge Our Friends' Weddings

Elopement: First Choice or Last Resort?
There's something romantic about running off with your beloved and getting married. On the other hand, you might incur the wrath of family and friends for leaving them out of this joyous event. When is elopement right and when is it wrong?

By Laurie L. Dove

Are Destination Weddings Presumptuous?
Nearly a quarter of all American weddings take place at locations far away from where the couple lives. Couples may love them, but guests? Maybe not so much.

By Alia Hoyt

The Debaucherous History of Bachelor Parties
These testosterone-filled parties date back to the time of the Spartans if you can believe it.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Wacky Wedding Traditions Quiz
Some wedding traditions are lovely and others don't make much sense — their original purpose is lost in the mist of time. Test your knowledge of wedding traditions here!

By Alia Hoyt

Always the Bridesmaid ... for Hire?
No bridesmaid? No problem. You can just hire one.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

5 Times Americans Have Become Royalty
Education and money go a long way, but it takes marriage to become a royal. Here are five times Americans have married into royal families.

By Laurie L. Dove

Going Micro: Tiny Weddings on the Rise
Wedding guest lists are getting smaller — and not just because weddings are getting more expensive. Brides and grooms have different expectations for weddings.

By Alia Hoyt

What's the Deal With Smashing the Wedding Cake?
Some couples love it, others hate it. Where did this bridal custom come from and why is it in decline?

By Alia Hoyt

How has the Internet changed the wedding industry?
The marriage of the Internet and the wedding industry has been a match made in heaven — you can plan your entire wedding without leaving your couch.

By Gerlinda Grimes

Makeup Guide for the Mature Bride
Every bride wants to look stunning on their wedding day. Mature brides, women aged 40 and up, may need some extra attention when it comes to applying flawless yet age-appropriate makeup.

By Stefani Newman

Should you shave your eyebrows before your wedding?
Shaving your eyebrows before the wedding sounds insane, but it may actually be safer than waxing or threading. Is this a good idea right before your vows?

By Karen Kirkpatrick

Beauty Boot Camp for Bridesmaids
Bridesmaids know they're there to help out the bride, but bridesmaids have a few things on their to-do lists as well. One of the most important is looking good on the big day. Here's a guide to get you on track.

By Allison Wachtel

Should you really splurge on a wedding hair trial?
Another unforeseen wedding expense? Find out why you really should have a hair trial Ã¢â‚¬â€œ and why this might not cost you anything extra.

By Becky Striepe

A wig on your wedding day?
One of the easiest ways to ensure picture-perfect hair on your wedding day is to wear a picture-perfect wig. But should you go with synthetic or human hair?

By Denise Harrison

Hair Extensions to Elevate Your Bridal Look
Need some height for your wedding day 'do? Consider hair extensions. They can add volume and length to your locks.

By Denise Harrison

Fake vs. For Real: The Bridal Lash Debate
True or False? What's it going to be on your wedding day? We're talking about eyelashes, of course!

By Kim Williamson

Bridal Beauty Timeline: 12 Months to the Wedding Body You Want
You've got the groom-to-be and the bridal magazines. The hot bod? Hmm...not so much. Learn how to get the best possible wedding body in 12 months or less.

By Alia Hoyt

Wax WHAT Before My Wedding?!
The weeks leading up to a bride's big day are bustling with details, from seating arrangements to hairstyle run-throughs, and one other essential element: hot-wax hair removal.

By Laurie L. Dove

Do your bridesmaids need matching hairstyles?
Matching hair for bridesmaids? Back in the day, the answer to this question would have been "of course!" But times, they are a-changin.'

By Alison Cooper

A Bride's Guide to Taking Down Her Wedding Updo
It was a good thing your updo stayed put all day, but now that you're facing a small army of bobby pins and hair products, you'll need a plan of attack.

By Laurie L. Dove

Prewedding Pampering Ideas
Did you throw a temper tantrum in front of the wedding planner? Chill out, bridezilla! Put yourself in time-out at the day spa and pamper yourself back to the sweet, good-natured bride you really are.

By Natalie Kilgore

10 Makeup No-nos for Daytime Brides
Daytime brides sometimes have to play by a different set of wedding day rules. Check out this article to make sure all of your bridal beauty bases are covered.

By Natalie Kilgore

10 Beauty Tips for Your Best Bridal Portrait
Never underestimate the importance of the right hair and makeup. These beauty tips will ensure your bridal portrait is a smashing success.

By Natalie Kilgore

How much should your spend on your wedding hairstyle?
Don't overpay for a wedding hairdo! Shop around, take a few notes, and you're sure to find a stylist with a price tag that's right for you.

By Natalie Kilgore

10 Beauty Trends That'll Date Your Wedding Photos
Sure, you want to have a stylish wedding, but there's a difference between chic and dated looks. No bride wants wedding photos that her grandkids will mock in 50 years, but how can you tell which styles will still be fashionable decades from now?

By Natalie Kilgore