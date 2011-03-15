10 Horrific Details You Shouldn't Share in a Wedding Toast

" " Don't let the bubbly turn you into a blabbermouth. Jupiterimages/ Thinkstock

If you're a close friend or family member of the bride and groom, you don't want to miss out on giving a toast at their wedding. It's a highly esteemed privilege, and, of course, you plan to give it your best shot.

However, we've all been to weddings where the toast just went wrong. Maybe the jokes weren't funny, or a big secret got spilled. While there are plenty of things you can say during a toast, there are even more things you should keep to yourself.

Before you start drafting your speech, bear in mind these 10 horrific details you shouldn't share!