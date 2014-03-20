Wedding Music

Organ or string quartet? Upbeat jams or mellow melodies? So many choices! Sort out your wedding music with help from these articles.

10 Songs for the Modern Bride's Ceremony
10 Songs for the Modern Bride's Ceremony

A girl can only take so many string quartets and watered-down versions of "Love Lifts Us up Where We Belong." That's why we've put together a list of ceremony-ready songs that will add a touch of sophistication and whimsy to your service, whether you're into metal or country.

By Natalie Kilgore

Should you go with infrared photography for your wedding?
Should you go with infrared photography for your wedding?

Modern brides are constantly seeking new, innovative ways to capture their wedding-day memories. Infrared photography can capture the fantasy aspect of your big day in a totally unique way. These are the perks and pitfalls of this photographic style.

By Natalie Kilgore

10 Mother-son Dance Songs for Your Wedding
10 Mother-son Dance Songs for Your Wedding

Words can't express the bond between a mother and son. So, what song should they dance to at his wedding? Here's our 10 favorites.

By Sara Elliott

10 First Dance Songs for Your Wedding
10 First Dance Songs for Your Wedding

It's your first dance together as husband and wife, so what song should you dance to? You can't go wrong with a tune from this list.

By Sara Elliott

10 Classic Father-daughter Dance Songs
10 Classic Father-daughter Dance Songs

He was the man in your life for the first 18 years, so be sure to honor Dad on your wedding day. Whether you want to share a laugh while you're spinning around the dance floor, or cry on Daddy's shoulder to a sentimental ballad, we've got a song for you.

By Bambi Turner

Wedding Videography 101
Wedding Videography 101

A wedding only lasts a few hours, but this short-lived occasion produces a lifetime of joyful memories. And what better way to preserve these memories than in moving pictures? What should you know about your videographer?

By Emilie Sennebogen