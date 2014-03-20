Wedding Music
Organ or string quartet? Upbeat jams or mellow melodies? So many choices! Sort out your wedding music with help from these articles.
A girl can only take so many string quartets and watered-down versions of "Love Lifts Us up Where We Belong." That's why we've put together a list of ceremony-ready songs that will add a touch of sophistication and whimsy to your service, whether you're into metal or country.
Modern brides are constantly seeking new, innovative ways to capture their wedding-day memories. Infrared photography can capture the fantasy aspect of your big day in a totally unique way. These are the perks and pitfalls of this photographic style.
Words can't express the bond between a mother and son. So, what song should they dance to at his wedding? Here's our 10 favorites.
By Sara Elliott
It's your first dance together as husband and wife, so what song should you dance to? You can't go wrong with a tune from this list.
By Sara Elliott
He was the man in your life for the first 18 years, so be sure to honor Dad on your wedding day. Whether you want to share a laugh while you're spinning around the dance floor, or cry on Daddy's shoulder to a sentimental ballad, we've got a song for you.
By Bambi Turner
A wedding only lasts a few hours, but this short-lived occasion produces a lifetime of joyful memories. And what better way to preserve these memories than in moving pictures? What should you know about your videographer?