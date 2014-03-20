Wedding Cakes
There's a cake for every taste. These articles can help you find just the cake to suit your palate -- and your wallet.
If you know your way around a kitchen, then you may be ready to bake your own wedding cake -- if you're brave enough, that is.
On your wedding day, everything needs to be perfect, including the flowers.
The bride is the focal point of the ceremony, but when the reception rolls around, everyone's going to be looking at the cake. Whether it's five tiers or two, the same basic rule applies: The cake has to taste as good as it looks!
Wedding guests always remember the cake. Was it dry? Was it worth eating two slices? Your cake will reign supreme at the reception if it's a wacky color, an unusual flavor or a one-of-a-kind shape. Here's where to start.
If you can't see forking over $5,000 for a wedding cake, you might be happier with a fake one. In the wedding industry, "fake" isn't a dirty word: It's code for "less expensive."
Choosing a bouquet can make you feel a lot like Goldilocks. That one's too big, this one's too stubby, and that one is generic. We'll help you pick one with plenty of significance that's the perfect style and shape.
Flowers can be a magical element in a wedding, but they can also break the bank. Not to worry, though. There are some tricks around this expense.
By Sara Elliott
If you want to dress up a table, making an eye-catching centerpiece is one of the best ways to do it. And you don't have to be a professional florist to make it look pretty and polished.
By Sara Elliott