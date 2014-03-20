Wedding Cakes

There's a cake for every taste. These articles can help you find just the cake to suit your palate -- and your wallet.

Learn More

Do You Dare? DIY Wedding Cakes
If you know your way around a kitchen, then you may be ready to bake your own wedding cake -- if you're brave enough, that is.

By Emilie Sennebogen

Best Bridal Bouquets for Spring
On your wedding day, everything needs to be perfect, including the flowers.

By Jessica Willis

Showstopping Wedding Cakes
The bride is the focal point of the ceremony, but when the reception rolls around, everyone's going to be looking at the cake. Whether it's five tiers or two, the same basic rule applies: The cake has to taste as good as it looks!

By Candace Keener

10 Strange and Unique Wedding Cakes
Wedding guests always remember the cake. Was it dry? Was it worth eating two slices? Your cake will reign supreme at the reception if it's a wacky color, an unusual flavor or a one-of-a-kind shape. Here's where to start.

By Chris Obenschain

Ultimate Guide to Fake Wedding Cakes
If you can't see forking over $5,000 for a wedding cake, you might be happier with a fake one. In the wedding industry, "fake" isn't a dirty word: It's code for "less expensive."

By Chris Obenschain

How to Choose the Best Bridal Bouquet for Your Personality
Choosing a bouquet can make you feel a lot like Goldilocks. That one's too big, this one's too stubby, and that one is generic. We'll help you pick one with plenty of significance that's the perfect style and shape.

By Chris Obenschain

DIY Wedding Bouquets
Flowers can be a magical element in a wedding, but they can also break the bank. Not to worry, though. There are some tricks around this expense.

By Sara Elliott

10 Centerpieces You Can Make Yourself
If you want to dress up a table, making an eye-catching centerpiece is one of the best ways to do it. And you don't have to be a professional florist to make it look pretty and polished.

By Sara Elliott