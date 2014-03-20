Wedding Ceremonies
Whether you hold your wedding indoors or out, summer or winter, formal or casual, the ceremony is the heart and soul of the occasion -- and also what makes the marriage legally recognized! Read about wedding ceremonies in these articles.
Increasingly, people want their pets to be part of their wedding day. Pet attendants keep the festivities from, well, going to the dogs.
What makes a respectable wedding guest turn into a detail-obsessed critic the moment a bride takes her walk down the aisle? We attempt to uncover the real reason why we judge our friends' nuptials.
Calling off a wedding is never easy, whether you nix plans six months before the big day or make your way down the aisle to find out your intended isn't there. Even if you're the one who said "I don't," you'll need some time to recover.
Is there anything more precious than a child in patent leather dress shoes or a teeny-tiny blazer? Kids would be perfect wedding guests if they were seen and not heard, but that's usually not the case. You won't believe the monstrous behavior we've witnessed.
Your love is anything but ordinary, so why would you celebrate your union in a dingy hotel reception hall? Let your tastes and interests shine through in a unique venue that will delight your guests!
Greek weddings differ throughout Greece, but the Greek Orthodox wedding ceremony has remained largely unchanged throughout the centuries.
Today's Japanese couples enjoy weaving together their favorite rituals from ancient Japan and modern Western culture to create an unforgettable wedding day.
Every bride is beautiful on her wedding day, but in Morocco, she gets to be a queen, too! And who wouldn't like a week-long wedding feast?
Over the years, Thai weddings have borrowed traditions from a variety of cultures and ethnicities. And unlike Western weddings, the groom is the focus here.