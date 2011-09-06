Wedding Withdrawal: How can you cope after your big day?

Wedding withdrawal strikes without warning. Type A personalities and laid-back free spirits alike can fall victim to it. If you're used to being busy with wedding-related tasks and suddenly find yourself with nothing to do, it very well could happen to you, too.

If you're done with the planning process months before the big day and there's nothing left to do but walk down the aisle, wedding withdrawal can sneak up on you. It can also arrive immediately after your wedding, the first morning you wake up a married woman. Or it can come on gradually in the weeks that follow tying the knot. It can even happen to you if you're not the bride. If you're the maid of honor, mother of the bride or a close friend who's intimately involved in the planning process, it's possible to experience wedding withdrawal for the same reasons that a bride might.

Generally, guys need not worry about coming down with the post-wedding blues, as this phenomenon is more common in women than men. If anything, your groom is more likely to have an opposite reaction and feel relieved the whole shebang is over. He can finally have you all to himself.

While there are no hard and fast statistics on the subject, wedding withdrawal is much more common than you might think. A quick Internet search will show you that brides are filling up the blogosphere complaining about it. You'll eventually get over it, but wedding withdrawal is a condition that -- unlike your hubby's ex-girlfriend -- is not going to creep away quietly, never to be heard from again.

Thankfully, there are simple steps you can take to make this huge life transition easier. Wedding withdrawal can linger for months, so if you don't want to wait it out, go to the next page to find out how to take matters into your own hands and buoy your mood.

Of Course, You May Get Hitched and Never Look Back… You're less likely to experience the blues if you dislike the wedding planning process or all the attention you've gotten as a bride-to-be. If you wished you could just be married and not have to hassle with planning a wedding, chances are you'll have an easier time getting on with your happily ever after than girls who relish the wedding limelight.