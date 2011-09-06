Wedding Withdrawal: How can you cope after your big day?

For many brides, planning a wedding is an all-consuming, full-time job. The to-do list seems never-ending. You have to shop for a bridal gown, meet with the caterer, taste cake samples, consider different locations for the ceremony, select gifts for the guests, hire a band, plan the honeymoon and countless other wedding-related chores and activities. Organizing a wedding is hard work and time-intensive, but many brides find it absolutely delightful. The big day eventually comes and goes, however, and with it so can a bride's positive outlook and sense of excitement. In fact, after the final toast is given and the bouquet is tossed, some gals can get downright depressed. Yep, we're talking about wedding withdrawal.
It makes sense when you think about it; the wedding bubble you've been living in has popped. Once the fantasy dream is over and you wake up to reality, a sense of loss can settle in because you're grieving the end of something so fun and special.
Make no mistake, some newlyweds do exactly what you might guess -- relax! The downtime is welcome relief after months (or years) of wedding planning. For others, the transition is a difficult one. If you're in this group, and the post-wedding blues hit you without warning, don't worry! It won't last. In the meantime, though, there are a few easy things you can do to lift your spirits.
Think you might have a case of the post-wedding blues? Go to the next page to find out if you do and what to expect during this downtime.
