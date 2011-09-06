Wedding Guest or Critic? Why We Judge Our Friends' Weddings

Everyone can be judgmental. Perhaps you once bashed a random stranger's style, or maybe you've always looked down on your best friend's taste in movies. The point is all of us at one time or another have turned up our nose at something (or someone). Some argue that it's human nature to judge others, and regardless if our bias stems from insecurity, a twinge of jealousy, an overblown superiority complex or maybe even an accurate observation, people tend to be way too judgmental about weddings.

So what's all the fuss about? Many women have been fantasizing about their wedding day since they were very young. Sure, most of us just want to meet a nice partner, get married and live happily ever after, but weddings are about more than true love and "I do." Many consider nuptials to be social status symbols, and regardless if you're getting married in a care-free Vegas wedding -- Elvis impersonators and all -- or plan to be wed in an expensive, elaborate ceremony followed by a formal ballroom reception, some wedding guests will likely be more critical than supportive.

So what makes a respectable adult morph into an opinionated wedding critic the moment he or she hears "Here Comes the Bride?" There are many factors that cause us to judge others' weddings, but the good news is we can stop before the next ceremony. So if you've gossiped about a friend's wedding choices in the past, don't worry; you're not alone. Over the course of this article, we'll not only help you understand why we do it, but how we can stop judging friends' weddings.

