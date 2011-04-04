Altar Falter: What's next when the bride or groom says "I don't"?

He bought the ring, got down on one knee and asked you to be his bride forevermore. So, why on Earth is he (or she, for the left-behind grooms who are reading this) suddenly turning his back on your relationship and calling off the wedding that the two of you planned with so much care?
Anyone who's ever been through a break-up has a tiny inkling of the pain, disappointment and even embarrassment that comes hand-in-hand with being left at the altar. One minute you're planning your nuptials and getting ready for the happily ever after. The next thing you know, the rug is pulled out from under your entire future, and in front of everyone you know, to make matters worse. Certainly, such a slight can't be an easy thing to recover from, although scores of men and women are living proof that there is a light at the end of the broken engagement tunnel.
Keep reading to learn how to handle both the initial shock and long-term implications of a cancelled wedding in the healthiest way possible.