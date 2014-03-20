Wedding Receptions
Wedding receptions can range from low-key family gatherings to full-blown extravaganzas for the whole neighborhood. What's best for you?
5 Times Americans Have Become Royalty
How did Kate Middleton meet Prince William?
10 Wacky Pieces of Royal Wedding Memorabilia
Do You Dare? DIY Wedding Cakes
Best Bridal Bouquets for Spring
Showstopping Wedding Cakes
Wedding Pet Attendants Prep Your Pooch for a Pawfect Day
Wedding Guest or Critic? Why We Judge Our Friends' Weddings
Altar Falter: What's next when the bride or groom says "I don't"?
10 Songs for the Modern Bride's Ceremony
Should you go with infrared photography for your wedding?
10 Mother-son Dance Songs for Your Wedding
Wacky Wedding Traditions Quiz
No Bridesmaid? No Problem. You Can Just Hire One
How has the Internet changed the wedding industry?
Learn More
Wedding guest lists are getting smaller — and not just because weddings are getting more expensive. Brides and grooms have different expectations for weddings, especially post-pandemic.
By Alia Hoyt
Some couples love it, others hate it. Where did this bridal custom come from and why is it in decline?
By Alia Hoyt
Wedding crashers aren't just a figment of Hollywood's imagination. Chances are you or someone you know has witnessed a crashed wedding firsthand. Learn more about who these bold people are and why they do it!
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
Delivering the perfect wedding toast is no easy task. People get flustered and emotional on such a momentous occasion. We can excuse some muttering and nervous laughter, but we can't forgive any of these 10 toasting transgressions.
A $30,000 wedding with a guest list of 150 means you're paying $200 per person. That's $40 per hour for a 5-hour party. But if your guests are bored to tears, they leave after dinner ... and you've blown $120. Our tips will make sure that doesn't happen.
By Alia Hoyt
No rest for the weary bride! Even after you've booked the photographer, DJ and cake baker, you've got to put all the pieces of the puzzle together into a fabulous reception. A solid time line will help you pull off the party -- we've got one you'll love.
Whether you love or loathe public speaking, it's intimidating to give a speech about your very best friend. You want it to be sweet, sincere, funny -- maybe even tear-jerking. Here are five ways to craft a memorable maid of honor speech.
Advertisement
No one likes a long, drawn-out wedding toast. Guests want to clink glasses and get on with the night! Keep your speech short and sweet with one of these quotes and a few words of your own. Our favorite quotes work for the bride, groom, their parents and their attendants.
By Bambi Turner
It's a time-honored tradition to celebrate your wedding day with spirits, but stocking the bar for the reception can be more difficult than you think. How much alcohol should you get, and what should you do if you're on a budget?
We like sipping champagne, eating cake and flirting a little at receptions. But we're tired of dancing the Macarena. That -- and a few other traditions -- need to go away.