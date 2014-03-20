Wedding Receptions

Wedding receptions can range from low-key family gatherings to full-blown extravaganzas for the whole neighborhood. What's best for you?

Learn More

Going Micro: Tiny Weddings on the Rise
Going Micro: Tiny Weddings on the Rise

Wedding guest lists are getting smaller — and not just because weddings are getting more expensive. Brides and grooms have different expectations for weddings, especially post-pandemic.

By Alia Hoyt

What's the Deal With Smashing the Wedding Cake?
What's the Deal With Smashing the Wedding Cake?

Some couples love it, others hate it. Where did this bridal custom come from and why is it in decline?

By Alia Hoyt

5 Stories of Real-life Wedding Crashers
5 Stories of Real-life Wedding Crashers

Wedding crashers aren't just a figment of Hollywood's imagination. Chances are you or someone you know has witnessed a crashed wedding firsthand. Learn more about who these bold people are and why they do it!

By Alia Hoyt

Advertisement

10 Horrific Details You Shouldn't Share in a Wedding Toast
10 Horrific Details You Shouldn't Share in a Wedding Toast

Delivering the perfect wedding toast is no easy task. People get flustered and emotional on such a momentous occasion. We can excuse some muttering and nervous laughter, but we can't forgive any of these 10 toasting transgressions.

By Jessica Willis

10 Ways to Keep Guests Entertained Until Your Reception Send-off
10 Ways to Keep Guests Entertained Until Your Reception Send-off

A $30,000 wedding with a guest list of 150 means you're paying $200 per person. That's $40 per hour for a 5-hour party. But if your guests are bored to tears, they leave after dinner ... and you've blown $120. Our tips will make sure that doesn't happen.

By Alia Hoyt

Your Cheat Sheet for Your Wedding Reception's Schedule of Events
Your Cheat Sheet for Your Wedding Reception's Schedule of Events

No rest for the weary bride! Even after you've booked the photographer, DJ and cake baker, you've got to put all the pieces of the puzzle together into a fabulous reception. A solid time line will help you pull off the party -- we've got one you'll love.

By Chris Obenschain

5 Tips for Your Maid of Honor Speech
5 Tips for Your Maid of Honor Speech

Whether you love or loathe public speaking, it's intimidating to give a speech about your very best friend. You want it to be sweet, sincere, funny -- maybe even tear-jerking. Here are five ways to craft a memorable maid of honor speech.

By Jessica Willis

Advertisement

10 Short and Sweet Quotes to Use for a Wedding Toast
10 Short and Sweet Quotes to Use for a Wedding Toast

No one likes a long, drawn-out wedding toast. Guests want to clink glasses and get on with the night! Keep your speech short and sweet with one of these quotes and a few words of your own. Our favorite quotes work for the bride, groom, their parents and their attendants.

By Bambi Turner

How to Stock the Bar for Your Wedding Reception
How to Stock the Bar for Your Wedding Reception

It's a time-honored tradition to celebrate your wedding day with spirits, but stocking the bar for the reception can be more difficult than you think. How much alcohol should you get, and what should you do if you're on a budget?

By Martha Barksdale

10 Wedding Reception Rituals We Wish Would Die Already
10 Wedding Reception Rituals We Wish Would Die Already

We like sipping champagne, eating cake and flirting a little at receptions. But we're tired of dancing the Macarena. That -- and a few other traditions -- need to go away.

By Gallagher Flinn