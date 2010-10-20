5 Tips for Your Maid of Honor Speech

" " Nervous about your maid of honor speech? We've got the cure. Creatas Images/ Thinkstock

Your best friend asked you to be the maid of honor at her wedding. You're excited, but then you think about the speech you must give and start to get nervous. What do you say? What if you make a fool of yourself? You hate speaking in public with everyone staring at you!

Being someone's maid of honor may be your biggest dream or your biggest nightmare, but it's a true honor to be held in such high regard by someone you know. It's the most important role in the bridal party and should be taken very seriously. Treat this duty with respect, and you'll wow the crowd with your speech -- whether it's heartfelt or hilarious.

Here are five tips to help you pull off the perfect maid of honor speech.