10 Biggest Wedding Expenses

The average U.S. wedding costs nearly $30,000, not including the honeymoon or engagement ring (more on that later). Many couples plan and save for years leading up to the big day, but even with a carefully prepared wedding on a budget, most go overboard as they work to achieve the perfect day.
But what exactly are couples spending this much money on? And why is it so easy to break the bank when it comes to getting married? You might be surprised to see just how expensive certain elements of a wedding can be. Brace yourself for a little sticker shock.
