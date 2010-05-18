10 Biggest Wedding Expenses

" " Harping on your music budget? Slash virtually all costs by letting your iPod be the DJ. iStockphoto.com /AlohaInnovations

As meaningful and emotional as your wedding day can be, you'll also want to cut loose and have fun. For many couples, this means finding the right music to keep the party rolling late into the evening. A DJ can spin your favorite songs and help get guests up and dance, but many couples opt for a live band -- or both.

Expect to spend around $900 for the DJ (much more if he or she is really well-established) and nearly $3,300 for a band to play the reception.

Of course, there's also the cost of musicians for the ceremony. You could get by with just a pianist, but who can resist throwing a harpist, violinist and organist into the mix? If you want classical musicians to play during the ceremony, add another $450 to your music budget.

A parting word of advice on this topic: Tipping musicians is optional, but many will expect a little something at the end of the night.