Save-the-Date Cards: Optional or Necessary?

Save-the-dates are a great way to announce your wedding day and generate excitement among your guests, but believe it or not, they haven't always been the norm! Thanks to all the creative ideas that are out there to send the message of your upcoming nuptials with pizzazz, ranging from magnets to small flipbooks filled with photos of the bride and groom, save-the-dates have greatly increased in popularity over the last decade. Not only are save-the-date cards a fun way to set the tone for your upcoming wedding, but they're practically a must-have for couples tying the knot far away on a small island or those ringing in the New Year as husband and wife.
Not sure if save-the-date cards are for you? Here are some points to consider that will help you decide if they're a necessity or an extra for your big day.
