10 Things Your Wedding Planner Doesn't Want You to Know

Wedding planning is an often tricky, detail-filled business that some brides choose to leave to the pros. Many wedding planners adopt a "don't ask, don't tell" policy with their clients. Planners with the best intentions occasionally keep a lid on certain information to prevent the already-stressed bride from overreacting or worrying during a pop-up crisis.

Less scrupulous planners have been known to inflate their qualifications to get the gig or engage in other deceptive practices (much like professionals in virtually every industry in the world).

If you've hired a pro to handle your nuptials, it's important to go into this working relationship with your eyes wide open. Our list of 10 things your planner doesn't want you to know can help you spot times when the secret-keeping is for your own good and when it's for the benefit of someone else's pocketbook.