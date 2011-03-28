10 Adorable (Read: Shocking) Things We've Seen Kids Do at Weddings

" " Just because he's in an itty-bitty tux doesn't mean he's not the same wild kid with torn jeans and muddy sneakers. DreamPictures/ Getty Images

Let's face it: Not everything kids do is cute. While some parents ooh and aah over their children's adorable antics, we prefer to call it like we see it. Ill-behaved children have a tendency to ruin special occasions -- especially weddings. Now, we're not saying kids should be excluded from ceremonies where couples say "I do" (though there's something to be said for adults-only weddings, particularly if some of the guests' children are known troublemakers), but we are saying one or two rambunctious, attention-seeking offspring can wreak havoc on someone's special day. Trust us, we've seen it.

How bad can it really be, you ask? Well, we've seen cakes toppled, dresses stained, vows interrupted and guests stalked and frightened (yes, seriously). We've seen brides plead, beg and scream in frustration, and grooms reach their boiling points.

