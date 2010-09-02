Showstopping Wedding Cakes

" " DCL This Cake Boss creation combines elegance with whimsy. Round white tiers are trimmed with chocolate-colored ribbon and accented with playful polka dots. Bright roses lend formality and vibrancy to the two-tone design.

Advertisement

" " DCL A traditional white wedding cake plays dress-up with Swiss dots, a monogram and a bundle of calla lilies. Note how the Cake Boss masters a white on white color scheme with his pretty piped designs.

" " DCL Who says an all-white cake has to be boring? The Cake Boss uses fondant to play with texture in this design, which mimics the gentle draping of a bridal gown.

" " Richard Vagg This smooth buttercream cake gets its drama from its impressive height. When you're decorating a cake with flowers, remember that arranging the bridesmaids' bouquets on the cake table will add a pop of color and beauty.

" " iStockphoto.com/manley099 The perfect cake for an evening wedding in the fall, this design combines square and round tiers, lattice-work icing and a spray of flowers in fall's most vibrant colors.

Advertisement

" " iStockphoto.com/mrorange002 Moss green and cornflower blue whisper "Spring is in the air!" Four large tiers with delicate white piped flowers are wrapped with alternating satin ribbon of green and blue, and a cluster of flowers on the top layer brings all the hues together.

" " iStockphoto.com/davidf For an alternative to a traditional cake, consider a tiered arrangement of perfectly individual cupcakes. These vanilla-on-vanilla cakes are topped with pairs of pink hearts and crowned with pink roses.

" " iStockphoto.com/simages It's hip to be square -- and a little round, too! This geometric delight is picture-perfect in shades of sage and baby pink complemented by bands of ribbon and a small bundle of lillies.

" " iStockphoto.com/artakayvazyan This is a soaring tower of confection perfection! A five-layer cake studded with delicated flowers and surrounded by a trio of miniature cakes commands everyone's attention. And for the topper? His and hers crowns, of course.

" " iStockphoto.com/stockstudiox For the couple with grape expectations or a pair of oenophiles, a sugar-dusted cluster of grapes is the ideal topper. The grapes' color and shape is echoed by the purple piped trim and vines that sprawl across each layer.

Advertisement

" " iStockphoto.com/stockstudiox So berry, berry delightful is a cake with fresh fruit accents! If your groom has a taste for strawberry shortcake, elevate his preference to the next level with this elegant white cake trimmed with blueberries and strawberries.

" " iStockphoto.com/paulburns1 This Victorian-inspired brown and blue cake could suit a bridal shower as well as a wedding reception. White piped flowers give the impression of rich brocade fabric, and a sweetly tied ribbon lends feminine flair.

" " iStockphoto.com/segray Luscious lemon goes hand in hand with summertime weddings. If you don't fancy the tartness of lemon, capture the color in your cake's frosting, like in this bright, swirled design.