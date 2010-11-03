Your Cheat Sheet for Your Wedding Reception's Schedule of Events

It's going to be the reception you've always dreamed of. You've got a great location and scrumptious catering, and you've managed to book the best band in town. You also have more events than you can shake a tiara at, so you have to keep the party organized if you want all your festivities to go as planned. A few extra toasts can really eat into your night, so unless you want to cut the cake in the midst of the DJ's strobe lights and thumping dance music, having a cheat sheet for your reception's schedule of events is a necessity.
A cheat sheet will help you plan, organize and stick to a schedule on the big day. It will tell you and the mister what to do and when to do it. It's like having all the answers to a test, only a failing grade here affects the quality of your reception, not your GPA.
