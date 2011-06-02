" " Image Gallery: Modern Brides The modern bride has unique tastes, and her ceremony music should reflect them. See pictures of modern brides. Hemera/ Thinkstock

Choosing the soundtrack for your wedding ceremony can be difficult. It's hard enough to decide which songs to play as guests are seated, but there are other important events to highlight with music as well. To name just a few, there's the mothers' and bridesmaids' walk down the aisle, the moment you and your fiancé exchange vows and your jubilant exit down the aisle as husband and wife.

If you've decided that Johann Pachelbel's classic Canon in D just isn't your style, never fear! There are many other songs to play at your wedding that are every bit as meaningful, whether you enjoy rock 'n' roll, pop, country or R&B.

Advertisement

We know that finding the perfect music for the most important day of your life can be challenging, so to help you narrow your search, we've compiled a list of 10 songs for the modern bride's ceremony.