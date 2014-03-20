Royal Weddings

Royal weddings pull out all the stops: parades, horse-drawn carriages, public holidays -- and you should see the guest list! How do these stately celebrations come together?

5 Times Americans Have Become Royalty
Education and money go a long way, but it takes marriage to become a royal. Here are five times Americans have married into royal families.

By Laurie L. Dove

How did Kate Middleton meet Prince William?
"It should've been me" is a popular sentiment right now, leaving the lips of girls everywhere and being printed on commemorative plates. How did Kate snag the world's most eligible prince?

By Chris Obenschain

10 Wacky Pieces of Royal Wedding Memorabilia
A dusty, dried bouquet and photo album make up most personal wedding memorabilia collections. But the royals get far cooler mementos of their special occasions. From beer mugs to thimbles, here's what's wacky in wedding memorabilia.

By Gallagher Flinn

9 Royal Wedding Dresses We'll Never Forget
The best part of royal watching is the royal wedding dresses of course. HowStuffWorks remember 9 old and new favorites — and the brides who wore them.

By Jessica Willis

How can I marry prince charming?
Snow White sang "One day my prince will come," but we think you've got to be a little more proactive than that. Don't wait around for Mr. (Royal) Right -- get out there and seek him! Here are some ways to tell if you're eligible to marry into the royal family.

By Natalie Kilgore

Who Pays for a Royal Wedding — and How Much Does It Cost?
Americans are pretty excited about the big royal wedding coming up in May. But across the pond, some Brits are grumbling about the price tag. Are they responsible for footing the bill? And how much can they expect to pay?

By Alia Hoyt & Chris Obenschain