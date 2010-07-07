10 Mother-son Dance Songs for Your Wedding

" " The first woman the groom fell in love with -- his mom. George Doyle/ Thinkstock

There can be many touching moments in a wedding reception, but only the first dance between the bride and groom has more potential for real poignancy than the mother-son and father-daughter dances. When you're searching for the perfect song to reflect the deep connection between a parent and child, you're orchestrating a memory-making moment.

For the mother-son dance, choose music that reflects the bond between the two people involved. It doesn't have to be a family favorite, but something about the title, lyrics or melody should have personal significance and resonate with the guests, too. These 10 classics will get you started.