10 First Dance Songs for Your Wedding

The first dance together as husband and wife is a show-stopper. iStockphoto

A couple's first dance together signifies their union and helps to establish the style and tone of the festivities. It's completely OK for the happy couple to choose a song with personal significance that isn't a showy romantic ballad. If it is a romantic show-stopper, though, your guests are much more likely to be enchanted.

These 10 first dance wedding songs don't necessarily pour on the romance and drama, but they'll deliver the goods when it comes to creating a significant, touching moment on the dance floor -- even if you have two left feet. We'll start the countdown with a pretty unforgettable song on the next page, and we'll share a few first-dance picks nominated by "Say Yes to the Dress" fans on Facebook.