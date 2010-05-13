Wedding Catering Tips

If the caterer provides dishes, silverware, glasses, napkins and tablecloths, ask to see a sample to check the quality. If the caterer rents equipment, make sure you know exactly what you're getting.

If you're not familiar with a caterer's fare, ask if a "sampling" can be arranged to taste a few dishes you'd like to serve.

Determine what charges are included in the price of the meal. Many sites and caterers add a service charge of 15 to 20 percent of the meal and bar to cover a gratuity to the service staff. In other cases, you'll need to add tax and tip.

Have the caterer prepare a reception events and times. Pass the itinerary to all the vendors to make keep the day on schedule.

Check references.

Ask about ratio of servers to guests.

When figuring out a final head count for the caterer, ask the band/deejay, wedding day coordinator, and any others providing services whether they want a meal. Caterers often charge less for "vendor meals."