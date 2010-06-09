5 Wedding Planning Tips for the Type A Bride

" " You guys are on the same team! Clearly convey your expectations to your groom to avoid being disappointed. Liz Gregg/Photodisc/ Thinkstock

Even type A gals can't handle everything solo! Once the planning process has begun, it's critical to have open and honest conversations with the key people involved in your event.

Since you'll be sharing your future with him, the groom's input on everything from guests to location is absolutely necessary, unless he offers up front to give you full control. Of course, the entire shindig is reliant on the available budget. Often, parents of the bride and groom will indicate how much they're willing and able to contribute toward the big day. This conversation must be handled delicately if the parents don't offer financial assistance up front. Recent economic downturns have left many retirement-age couples with a serious dent in their savings, so more brides and grooms are footing the bill for the wedding, reception and honeymoon themselves. Money talks aside, the bride's parents traditionally fulfill a range of other roles, from acting as host at the big event to serving as unofficial wedding coordinator if the bride lives out of state and is unable to travel for all appointments, according to the experts at Martha Stewart Weddings.

The honored members of the bridal party do more than don a tux or taffeta on your wedding day. Bridal showers, couples showers and bachelor/bachelorette parties are a few of the standard events that are usually spearheaded by honor attendants. The key to keeping everyone happy during the pre-wedding process is communication. The bride and groom should discuss these events with their attendants to figure out what everyone is willing to put forth in terms of time, effort and finances. For example, an out-of-state bridesmaid might not be able to attend a bridal shower, but she might jump at the opportunity to contribute funds to the event. Always remember that these people are your friends before they are your attendants, and be sensitive to any financial or other constraints they might have. At the end of the day, what matters is that they're willing to stand up for you and your fiancé as you begin your journey together.