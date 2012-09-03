Top 10 Scents Used in Men's Body Products

Cedarwood is one of the few oils that comes from trees that are native to North America. It has a soft, woodsy smell that's been compared to a No. 2 pencil, though we think it's a little more fragrant than that. Because it mostly just smells like wood, you'd be hard pressed to find it in products without being mixed with other scents. It mixes well with citrus, floral and spicy scents, though we like it best combined with evergreen oils, like cypress and fir needle. When used in its essential oil form, cedarwood is great for oily skin and the problems that come with it.

