Top 10 Scents Used in Men's Body Products

Men's body products have certainly come a long way. Back in the old days, a cold menthol aftershave and some richly scented, woodsy cologne might be the only thing found in the old man's medicine cabinet. Today, men are using facemasks and moisturizers, handmade soaps and all types of hair products. With so many options on the market, it's important for manufacturers to get the scents right, especially because many men -- with many different tastes -- are new to using body products. Here are 10 of the top scents in men's body products.
Advertisement