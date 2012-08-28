How to Update Your Perfume Profile

" " There is actually a way to pinpoint your fragrance preferences so you can make informed choices and get exactly what you want. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Most women enjoy perfume on some level, but not all are experts. You might have a vague idea of the types of fragrances you like -- and you're probably pretty definite on what you don't like. But more often than not, your perfume purchases might be based on a pretty bottle or a brief spritz on the wrist. You don't usually make educated decisions about fragrances, but it's all so subjective, right? You never really know what you're going to get.

Serious perfume-lovers would beg to differ here. There is actually a way to pinpoint your fragrance preferences so you can make informed choices and get exactly what you want. A perfume profile takes into account all sorts of things you don't associate with perfume (your favorite colors and foods, exercise habits, where you live) and packages them into a list of fragrance notes you might enjoy, along with possible recommendations for specific fragrances.

You don't have to be a fanatical fragrance-buyer to have a perfume profile. If you're a novice, a fragrance profile can save you a lot of time and confusion -- and probably some money -- at the perfume counter. If you're a veteran, a profile fine-tunes your preferences and makes it even easier for you to find the perfect scent.

Your perfume profile probably won't stay the same for your entire life, though. If you're really into perfume, your profile could even change day-to-day. On the next page, we'll talk about the signs that your fragrance profile might need an update.