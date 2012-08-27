5 Fragrances for 40somethings

" " Looking for a new fragrance now that you're 40? We've got some gorgeous suggestions. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

With every passing decade, my life (and probably most of yours) morphs in ways I never thought possible. For example, I'm now 33 years old, but I can't even begin to remember the last time I went to Happy Hour, or stayed up past midnight without a crying infant involved. Needless to say, my 30s have so far been a major departure from my 20s, and I'm sure that the next decade will bring even more changes I have yet to imagine. So, when given the extremely fun assignment of identifying fragrances ideal for fortysomething women, I naturally went straight to a selection of the target market (aka: my friends in their fabulous 40s), for suggestions and input.

For many women, the 40s bring any number major lifestyle evolutions, like elevated career responsibilities, older children who rely on their mothers less for basic needs, and so on. As such, many women find themselves itching for a new fragrance more fitting to the current stage of life. In a nutshell, they don't want to smell like teeny-boppers, but wish to stay away from little old lady fragrances, too. As such, the same women, who in their teens or twenties eagerly donned Exclamation perfume (and let's face it, the matching body powder) are in the market for something more mature.

Since there are roughly a jillion fragrances out there to choose from I've put together a list of scents to try if you're in need of a 40something-appropriate signature fragrance. Bear in mind that the same fragrance that smells delicious on your best friend might be less pleasing on you, thanks to body chemistry, diet and other factors. On the next page, check out the description of one fragrance that your nose will appreciate and might just make your taste buds water, too.