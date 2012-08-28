How to Pick Your Daughter's First Perfume

" " If your daughter enjoyed playing dress-up, trying on your clothes and experimenting with makeup, she's probably fascinated with perfume, too. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

If your daughter enjoys playing dress-up, trying on your clothes and experimenting with makeup -- and we can't think of too many little girls who don't -- she's probably fascinated with perfume, too. Dabbing an exotic scent onto her wrists is one of those things that make her feel excitingly grown-up, and if she likes your fragrances, it's only a matter of time before she asks for her own bottle ... and then it's time for you to decide whether she can have one or not.

There are obviously no laws on the books about the minimum age for wearing perfume, so it's entirely up to you to decide what age is appropriate. (We mean it when we say there's no minimum age; believe it or not, there are actually fragrances on the market for babies as young as 6 months old.) Whatever age you choose, it'll probably be well before you're comfortable with her wearing makeup, so buying perfume can be one way to postpone the inevitable.

If your daughter doesn't have a particular fragrance in mind, you don't necessarily have to buy one that's advertised as "kids' perfume." But it can be a good idea to search out natural ingredients and steer clear of perfumes with alcohol in them, especially if she has sensitive skin. Just make sure that she likes it, it's age-appropriate -- and that you teach her how to apply it without dousing herself.

Assuming your daughter is able to walk and talk when you buy her first fragrance, here are some guidelines for how to pick out the perfect perfume.