5 Makeup Tips for a Night Out

Going out on the town? How do you create the right look without, well, going overboard?

Many women -- especially if they're not cosmetics experts -- face a conundrum when they're applying makeup for a night on the town. How do you create that va-va-voom effect without going overboard? Should you try a new technique or color, or just try to amp up the basic makeup you always wear? And how much is too much?

Here's our most important piece of evening-makeup advice: Try to rein it in. In your effort to create a really special look, it'll be tempting to go for broke on every part of your face. But it's better to pick one feature for dramatic treatment and leave the rest as neutral as possible. We're definitely proponents of straying from your makeup comfort zone, but you'll end up looking like a relic from "Dynasty" with smoky eyes, red lips and magenta blush. If you want dark eyes, pick a sheer gloss for your lips. And if you're dying to wear that fuchsia lipstick, go easy on the eyeliner and mascara.

It is possible to make yourself look spectacular without having to apply 16 pounds of makeup. Here are five subtle tips for evening makeup that will work for just about anyone.