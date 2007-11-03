" " Kids use cue cards during a performance. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Indoor games for kids let kids explore new ideas and concepts while having fun. Activities range from a dress-up relay race to making their own nature-themed board game.

Kids' games offer so many activities that kids can do at home, which require easy-to-find household supplies. Learn about indoor games for kids that encourage creative play.

Advertisement

With these indoor games, kids can find plenty of ways to play with their friends. Follow the links below to play indoor games for kids.

Dress-Up Relay

Teams face off in this relay race to find out which one can dress and undress fastest.

Tossing Buttons

Toss buttons on a number-filled board to see who scores highest.

Guessing Game

Make and play a guessing game that challenges the mind.

Interpreting Phrases

With this fun art challenge, find out how many ways there are to interpret the same phrase.

Car Race Game

Kids experience the thrill of racing when they make their own grand prix track.

Tag-Team Art

Drawings evolve as team members finish each others' artwork.

Moon Rock Relay

In this relay race game, kids take a trip to the moon and back.

The Beetle Game

Kids compete to see who can be the first to complete a beetle in this fun game.

Nature's Board Game

Kids can create and play a board game while learning about nature themes such as rain forests or recycling.

Mini Miniature Bowling

Kids can practice their math skills while racing ping-pong balls down a homemade alley.

Portable Soccer Game

Kids score goals when they use fingers for soccer balls in this tabletop game.

State Capitals Matching Game

Challenge kids' memory skills when they match states to their capitals.

Face Charades

Happy, sad, anger -- guess which emotion kids are portraying in this charades-inspired game.

Cue Card Crazies

Make 'em laugh with this entertaining performance, which uses cue cards for the audience.

From putting on an entertaining show to using fingers as soccer balls, indoor games provide creative ways to keep kids busy. Start playing indoor games with a dress-up relay race -- find out how on the next page.

For more fun activities and kids' crafts, check out: