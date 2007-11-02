Group Word Games for Kids

Story Time Twist is an imaginative word game for kids.
Group Word Games for Kids are fun family activities that keep kids engaged and using their heads for hours. These group activities help kids improve language skills while they have a good time.

Learn how to turn the television into a learning tool, or play games that teach kids to turn words inside out. Either way, the whole family is sure to have fun while learning.

On the following pages, you'll learn Group Word Games for Kids that are great for parties or everyday fun.

Back Talk

Learn how to talk backwards and start to understand backwards speech in Back Talk.

Blankity Blanks

In Blankity Blanks word game, create stories with your family that surprise and entertain.

Story Time Twist

Get your family's creative juices flowing with this group word game for kids. Inspire each other to weave tall tales and have fun.

Backward & Opposites

This timed group word game challenges both kids and parents. See how quickly you can decode backward and opposite words.

Creative Crossword

Find out how to make a Creative Crossword puzzle with your kids, and then have fun solving it.

Rhyme Time

Test your kid's rhyming skills with this competitive group word game. Have fun coming up with rhyming words and playing with sounds during Rhyme Time.

Book Page Bingo

Once you teach your kids Book Page Bingo, they'll be excited to hit the books.

Channel Changer's Word Search

Make watching television a learning experience with the challenging Channel Changer's Word Search for kids.

Back Talk teaches kids how to speak backwards and to understand backwards speech. Learn how to play Back Talk on the next page.

Back Talk

The word game Back Talk is all about developing language skills.
Back Talk is a group word game for kids that will keep the whole family entertained. Can you talk backward? Nac uoy klat drawkcab?

How to Play Back Talk

What You'll Need:

  • Paper
  • Pens or Pencils
  • Tape Recorder

Ever imagined what it would be like to say all your words backward? Why not give it a try?

Step One: Write out a few sentences, carefully spelling each word backward.

Step Two: Practice reading the words aloud that way. Once you feel confident, record the backward phrases.

Step Three: Play them for your friends or parents to see if they can figure out the trick!

Teach your kids Blankity Blanks, the group word game for kids that builds vocabulary. Find out how to play on the next page.

Blankity Blanks

Learn to play Blankity Blanks, the group word game for kids that puts a new twist on storytelling. Even ordinary words can take on zany new meanings when you use them in a story.

How to Play Blankity Blanks

What You'll Need:

  • Paper
  • Pencils

Step One: Pick out a page from a story you've just read, or choose a poem you know. Write down a few of the key words from the story or poem.

Step Two: Now ask your friend or family member to replace those words on the page with words of their own, without reading the story first.

Step Three: Then insert their words in the real story or poem -- the results will be rib-tickling surprises that really change the meaning of the story, one random word at a time!

Story Time Twist challenges kids to weave a yarn that incorporates random words. Learn how to play this group word game for kids on the the next page.

Story Time Twist

Story Time Twist is an imaginative word game for kids.
Story Time Twist is a group word game that gets kids thinking on their feet and using their creativity.

How to Play Story Time Twist

What You'll Need:

  • Scrap Paper
  • Tape
  • Pens
  • 4 Jars or Cans
  • Tape Recorder (optional)

Add a crazy new twist to the ancient art of storytelling with a few scraps of paper and your imagination.

Step One: Gather two or more friends together. Ask each friend to come up with four nouns (a person, place, or thing), 4 verbs (action words -- like sing, run, fly), four adjectives (words that describe nouns -- like round, slippery, blue), and four adverbs (words that describe verbs -- like quickly, brightly, differently).

Step Two: Have them write each word on an individual scrap of paper.

Step Three: While your friends are doing this, make a label with paper and tape for each jar. Mark the labels "nouns," "verbs," "adjectives," "adverbs." Then your friends should drop their words in the appropriate jar.

Step Four: To begin the storytelling, each person should draw one paper from each jar. The first person begins a story, based on the four words they drew. The second adds to the story, using their words, and so on.

Step Five: Record the crazy work of fiction, and play it back later for extra fun. If you don't have a tape recorder, write the story down to share with others.

Backward & Opposites get kids thinking about language in a whole new way. Read about this group word game for kids on the next page.

Backward & Opposites

Backwards &amp; Opposites is a challenging game for kids.
Backwards & Opposites is a challenging game for kids.
Backward & Opposites is a group word game for kids that gets everyone thinking quickly. Woh tsaf nac uoy daer sdrow drawkcab? Can you sort out the ups and downs of ordinary words? These games will help you find out!

How to Play Backward & Opposites

What You'll Need:

  • 3x5 Index Cards
  • Pens
  • Pencils
  • Clock or Stopwatch

Step One: This brain puzzler sounds easier than it is. Write out ten of your favorite words on ten different 3x5 cards. Then write each word backward on the other side of the index card.

Step Two: Have your friend or a game partner do the same. Take turns showing each other the backward side of the cards. Keep track of how long it takes to solve each backward mystery.

Step Three: For an easier puzzler, consider opposites. Can you tell right from wrong? Black from white? Prove it. Write 25 words with obvious opposites on twenty-five 3x5 cards.

Step Four: On the back of each card, write the opposite of the word. See how long it takes to get a friend or partner to guess the exact opposite and say it out loud.

Creative Crosswords is a group word game that will build everyone's vocabulary. Find out how to play this group word game for kids on the next page.

Creative Crosswords

Creative Crosswords is a group word game for kids that is both fun to make and to play. Make up your own crossword puzzles, then share them with the family.

How to Make Creative Crosswords

What You'll Need:

  • Paper
  • Pens
  • Pencils
  • Ruler
  • Graph Paper

Step One: Add a new twist to an old favorite by making up crossword puzzles based on your favorite hobby, books, animals, or celebrities.

Step Two: Arrange your "down" and "across" words on the graph paper, writing one letter in each square.

Step Three: After you arrange the puzzle words, write your clues to match. Don't forget to number the words and clues. Try not to make your word clues too difficult.

Step Four: Then copy the puzzle on a clean sheet of paper, and see how long it takes a friend to complete.

Rhyme Time is an infectious word game that your kids will want to play again and again. Learn how to play this group word game for kids on the next page.

Rhyme Time

Rhyme Time is a great way to test your kid's vocabulary. Time to find out if you're a true rhyming Simon.

How to Play Rhyme Time

What You'll Need:

  • Notebook Paper
  • Stopwatch or Egg Timer
  • Pens or Pencils

Step One: Share this word game with a friend or play it solo. Look around the room and find a common object, such as a shoe.

Step Two: Take 30 seconds to write down as many words as you can think of that rhyme with that object (flu, zoo, boo, who, new, etc.).

Step Three: See who comes up with the most words. Or challenge yourself to beat your personal best.

Book Page Bingo is an innovative game that will keep your kids occupied for hours. Get directions for this group word game for kids on the next page.

Book Page Bingo

Book Page Bingo is a fun indoor word activity for kids.
Book Page Bingo is a competitive group word game for kids that will have them begging to crack the books. Watch your kids search the pages of their favorite books to win!

How to Play Book Page Bingo

What You'll Need:

  • Books
  • Bingo Game
  • Blank Paper

Step One: Try something new with an old favorite. Pass out one bingo card and five books to each player. As the caller announces each letter/number combination (for example, B 12), players check to see if they have that square on their card.

Step Two: If they do, they must search through their books for the page number (page 12) and find a word that begins with that letter (B). The first person to raise their hand and show that combination, claims that bingo square and covers it on their card.

Step Three: The first person to cover a row -- vertical, horizontal, or diagonal -- on their card wins the game.

Channel Changer's Word Search turns watching television into a game that's active and fun. Learn about this group word game for kids on the next page.

Channel Changer's Word Search

Channel Changer's Word Search turns TV time into an exciting game.
Channel Changers' Word Search turns TV time into a fun, competitive group word game for kids. Channel surfing takes on alphabetical appeal!

How to Play Channel Changer's Word Search

What You'll Need:

  • Paper
  • Pencil
  • Remote Control

Step One: On a blank piece of notebook paper, make a column listing each letter in the alphabet.

Step Two: Using the remote control, move from channel to channel, searching for words that begin with each letter. Play once, keeping track of how long it takes to complete your alphabetical search.

Step Three: Then play again to beat your own time. To make this a 2-player game, you and a friend can each go after words beginning with every other letter in the alphabet.

