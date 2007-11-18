Tic-Tac-Toe Games for Kids

Hop to victory with this tic-tac-toads game.
Hop to victory with this tic-tac-toads game.
These tic-tac-toe games for kids are ideal for children who love to play tic-tac-toe. However, there is a twist -- these indoor activities are not your typical tic-tac-toe games.

In this article we have included some fun -- and funny -- variations on this classic game. So...why not get started and see if you have what it takes to master these new and improved tic-tac-toe games. Good luck!

3-D Tic-Tac-Toe Game

Try this 3-D tic-tac-toe game and see if you can conquer all of the dimensions.

Tic-Tac-Toads Game

This tic-tac-toads game will have you hopping for joy when you win. Learn more.

Pizza Tic-Tac-Toe Game

This is one food item that your parents won't mind you playing with. Try this pizza tic-tac-toe game today!

Tic-Tac Math Game

If you like numbers, you love this tic-tac math game that combines math with the classic version of tic-tac-toe.

Or, you can start right now with the 3-D tic-tac-toe game. Continue reading to the next page and learn more.

For more fun games and crafts, try:

3-D Tic-Tac-Toe Game

This is no simple tic-tac-toe game.
This is no simple tic-tac-toe game.
Here's an old favorite made into a brain-bender, try this 3-D tic-tac-toe game and see for yourself. If you like easy crafts and tic-tac-toe, you'll enjoy this game.

What You'll Need:

  • Sheet of white paper
  • Pencil

This is a game for two players. Draw three tic-tac-toe grids side-by-side. Label them "top," "middle," and "bottom." The goal is still to make three of your own marks in a row.

However, you can now score a win by placing a mark in the upper left of the top level, one in the center of the middle level and one in the lower right of the bottom level.

The same goes for vertical or horizontal lines. Try playing fast -- it's trickier than it looks. Once you've mastered three levels, try four, five, six, or more levels.

Remember, there must be as many rows across and down in each grid as there are levels played on. For instance, if you play on five levels, each grid must have five rows across and down.

Continue reading to the next page for our hopping good twist on the classic tic-tac-toe game.

For more fun games and crafts, try:

Tic-Tac-Toads Game

Try this fun twist on a classic game.
Try this fun twist on a classic game.
Try this tic-tac-toads game and get hopping on this great new game of three in a row! Give tic-tac-toe a hoppy new boost by making the traditional X's and O's color-coded frogs. This game is ideal for children that enjoy easy crafts.

What You'll Need:

  • Colored paper
  • Colored markers or crayons
  • Scissors
  • Plain paper
  • Envelope
  • Clear adhesive vinyl (optional)

Draw and cut out two sets of nine paper frogs. Cut out one set from green paper and the other from blue paper (or any color you like best.)

Draw a standard tic-tac-toe game board as shown in the illustration. Be sure to slip your leaping game pieces and board in an envelope for safekeeping between games.

To make your game extra sturdy, cover the frog game pieces and playing board with clear adhesive vinyl.

Find out more about our pizza tic-tac-toe game on the next page. This is one pizza pie that you can't order by phone.

For more fun games and crafts, try:

Pizza Tic-Tac-Toe Game

Use the ribbon to make your grid.
Use the ribbon to make your grid.
Here's "food" that your parents won't yell at you for playing with! Try this pizza tic-tac-toe game and see how much fun it is. If you enjoy easy crafts, this game is perfect for you.

What You'll Need:

  • Cream felt
  • Scissors
  • Ruler
  • Red felt
  • Tan felt
  • 20 inches of brown satin ribbon (one-eighth inch wide)
  • Craft glue

Cut a five-inch-diameter circle out of the cream felt. This is the crust. For the pepperoni game pieces, cut five one-inch circles from the red felt. For the mushroom game pieces, cut five one-inch squares from the tan felt. Trim the tan squares into mushroom shapes.

Cut the ribbon into four five-inch lengths. Glue the four lengths of ribbon to the cream circle to make a tic-tac-toe grid. Trim the extra ribbon that hangs over the sides of the felt circle.

To play, place the pepperoni and mushroom game pieces within the squares on the grid -- just as you would for a regular game of tic-tac-toe. Now it's time to practice your strategy to achieve victory!

If you like numbers, you'll love our math-inspired version of tic-tac-toe. Continue reading to the next page to find out more.

For more fun games and crafts, try:

Tic-Tac Math Game

The winner makes 15 first!
The winner makes 15 first!
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

By adding a few numbers, you can turn an old game into something new! Try this tic-tac math game and see the difference. If you like math and easy crafts, this game is ideal.

What You'll Need:

  • Pencil
  • Paper

Draw a normal tic-tac-toe board (two lines down, two lines across.) Instead of using X's and O's, players take turns putting in a number between one and nine.

The winner is the person who fills in a row so it adds up to 15. Numbers can only be used one time per game.

For more great math exercises and math instruction, check out:

