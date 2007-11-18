" " Hop to victory with this tic-tac-toads game. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

These tic-tac-toe games for kids are ideal for children who love to play tic-tac-toe. However, there is a twist -- these indoor activities are not your typical tic-tac-toe games.

In this article we have included some fun -- and funny -- variations on this classic game. So...why not get started and see if you have what it takes to master these new and improved tic-tac-toe games. Good luck!

Advertisement

3-D Tic-Tac-Toe Game

Try this 3-D tic-tac-toe game and see if you can conquer all of the dimensions.

Tic-Tac-Toads Game

This tic-tac-toads game will have you hopping for joy when you win. Learn more.

Pizza Tic-Tac-Toe Game

This is one food item that your parents won't mind you playing with. Try this pizza tic-tac-toe game today!

Tic-Tac Math Game

If you like numbers, you love this tic-tac math game that combines math with the classic version of tic-tac-toe.

Or, you can start right now with the 3-D tic-tac-toe game. Continue reading to the next page and learn more.

For more fun games and crafts, try: