Word Crafts for Kids

This braille note craft is fun and easy to do.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Children who already have a solid understanding of language and enjoy writing and playing with words will enjoy these word crafts for kids. Language can be a powerful instrument in the hands of someone that recognizes its possibilities.

These indoor crafts are ideal for children that love language and cover the spectrum from word games to easy crafts. If you happen to be stuck inside on a rainy day or want to have some word fun with friends and family -- why not give these word crafts a try!

Basket of Paper Flowers Craft

Make somebody feel great today. Try this basket of paper flowers craft and tell your closest friends and family that you care.

Word-Search Puzzle

Do you enjoy words and puzzles? Combine your love of both with this fun and exciting word-search puzzle!

Braille Note Craft

Express your thoughts and feelings with this braille note craft, and let your friends touch your words as well as read them.

Jump right in and continue reading to learn more about our basket of paper flowers craft.

Basket of Paper Flowers Craft

Write an encouraging word or quote on the back of each flower.
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

This project is perfect for a child that enjoys easy crafts. Try this basket of paper flowers craft and give a flower of encouragement that will bloom all year long.

Everyone could use an encouraging word from time to time. This basket of paper flowers will make it easy to pick a positive message when you need it most.

What You'll Need:

  • Pencil
  • Paper
  • Colored markers
  • Scissors
  • Paper plate
  • Tape

Step 1: Draw and cut out colorful paper blossoms about three inches wide. Write an inspirational quote or saying on the back of each flower. Ask your school librarian to suggest a book of good quotes to help you get started.

Step 2: But be sure to write some of your own quotes -- you can come up with lots of good ideas. Fold a paper plate in half, and tape the sides together, leaving four or five inches at the top untaped.

Step 3: Decorate the folded plate to resemble a basket or flower pot. Slip your flowers into the paper basket, and draw from them whenever you need a lift.

Continue reading to the next page to learn more about our word-search puzzle.

Word-Search Puzzle

Make a word-search puzzle and see if you can you find yourself in the mix. This is your chance to make a word search of your own starring -- who else -- YOU!

What You'll Need:

  • Paper
  • Pens
  • Copy machine

Step 1: First make a list of words that sum up who you are and what you like. Include your first, last, and middle name, of course.

Step 2: Think about what things make you unique. Do you speak Spanish? Put "Spanish" on the list. Do you collect glass horses? Include the word "horses" in your search. Do you jump rope for fun? Don't forget to include "jump rope."

Step 3: Mix those words, up and down, side to side, backward, and diagonally, in an ocean of unrelated letters. Make a few copies of your puzzle. Then see how long it takes your mom, dad, and best friend to find all the words.

Or wait a few days, and test yourself!

On the next page you will find our braille note craft. Continue reading to learn more.

Braille Note Craft

©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Use the braille code in the picture to write your message.
2007 Publications International, Ltd.

With the braille note craft you can learn Braille and a crafting technique at the same time. This technique is a rudimentary way to make Braille letters, and teaches a little bit of patience along with the Braille language.

What You'll Need:

  • Scrap paper
  • Braille alphabet
  • Pencil
  • Card stock
  • Old nail polish
  • Markers

Step 1: First, pick a simple message -- one to three words, tops. On a piece of scrap paper, translate the letters into the dot-patterned letters used by the visually impaired.

Step 2: When you've translated your message, carefully copy it onto a clean piece of white card-stock, leaving space between letters and words. Drip small blobs of nail polish over the alphabet dots.

This works best if the nail polish is old and slightly thickened. If you need to, go back over the dots with a second coat so the letters dry slightly raised. Work in a well-ventilated room and away from any flames when you use nail polish.

Step 3: On the back of the card, translate your message in ordinary letters. Decorate the card, once it dries, and pass it on. This "hello" braille note is ideal for older children that enjoy easy crafts and will be remembered for a long time!

For more fun crafts and games, try:

