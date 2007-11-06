" " Photographs in become a record of your life in the Picture-Perfect Progress activity. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Camera activities for kids are a terrific way to introduce kids to the fascinating world of photography. Digital cameras, disposable cameras, camera phones, "old-fashioned" film cameras -- the list of ways to take pictures seems almost endless. Snapping photographs has become a commonplace activity, even for kids.

It may seem as if cameras, in one form or another, have been around forever, but in a larger, historical sense, the camera is a relative newcomer -- it wasn't until the early 1800s that the first photographic pictures were taken.

The original concept of the camera, though, dates back to ancient Greece. This early "camera" was actually a large box that a viewer often stood inside. A small hole in one side of the box allowed light to form the shadow of a scene on one of the camera's walls; an artist then traced the image to make a picture. Haven't we come a long way since then?

The following activities offer a variety of ways to use your "photo sense," whether by taking pictures or studying and talking about them.

Picture Perfect

Make a photographic record of your day-to-day activities and share it with your family. See how to get started.

Picture-Perfect Progress

Want to see how much you've changed over the years? You'll have photographic evidence with this activity. Learn more about it.

Fuzzy Photos

Fuzzy photos aren't always a bad thing -- it's a special look that you can learn to create. Find out how.

Ghost Pictures

Your friends may believe they've really seen a ghost when you show them your ghost pictures. Learn how to create these special shots.

Pinhole Camera

This "camera" doesn't really take pictures, but you'll learn something from it about the human eye. Find out more.

Start having fun with camera activities by taking pictures of your life and your loves. Keep reading to find out more.

