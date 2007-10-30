" " Explore the outdoors with lake and river activities like pond dipping. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Kids love to explore their world and these lake and river activities for kids let them explore the largest part of the world -- after all, planet Earth is 70% water. Entire ecosystems thrive inside bodies of water. Whether you live near an ocean, lake, pond, stream, or river, where there's water, there's life.

The activities listed here are engaging ways for kids to explore what kinds of animals, vegetables, and minerals populate the lakes and rivers in their area.

What's In There?

Kids may not see the life forms at first, but a closer look will reveal the multitude of creatures living in nearby waterways.

Things Pan Out

Kids can pan for gold (and other treasures) like prospectors did in the days of the Gold Rush.

River Rock Mystery

If your child has ever wondered how hard rocks become smooth and rounded, they'll get a lot out of this activity.

Pond Dipping

Help your kids use a net to scoop up watery life forms, and then encourage them to examine their specimens.

