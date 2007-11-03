Social Awareness Activities for Kids

Make colorful art for seniors.
Social awareness activities for kids encourage kids to think about others to broaden their knowledge about the world. These activities include making colorful drawings for senior citizens, edible necklaces for the homeless, and much more.

Kids can get involved in so many activities and causes -- without a big investment of time or money. Learn about activities that help kids get more involved with the world around them.

Follow the links below to learn about social awareness activities.

Write a Letter

Write and send an encouraging letter to soldiers or area senior citizens.

Pop Can Cut-Ups

Get involved in animal rights -- this easy activity helps you make a difference, one six-pack of soda at a time.

Edible Necklaces

Use various colorful cereals and dried fruit to make edible necklaces.

Art for Seniors

Brighten senior citizens' days by making colorful pictures for them.

From helping the smallest animal to sending a note of encouragement to the bravest soldier, social awareness activities for kids broadens their perspective. Begin a journey into social awareness by writing a letter -- find out how on the next page.

Write a Letter

Write a letter to someone who could use a bit of encouragement, and increase your social awareness at the same time. Writing to soldiers or to senior citizens can be a good way to start.

What You'll Need:

  • Paper
  • Pens or markers
  • Tape

Everyone loves getting mail -- especially soldiers far from home or senior citizens without families of their own. You can help cheer up these sometimes forgotten citizens by writing short, encouraging notes all your own.

Step 1: Remind the folks you write to that people care about them. Tell them to have a great day.

Step 2: Fold the letter into a rectangle and seal it with a piece of tape. Address it to "You" from "Me," but don't include your real name or address.

Step 3: Take your letters to your local senior citizens home or Red Cross office. They'll do the rest.

Letter-writing lets people know you care. On the next page, find out how to provide animals with some extra tender loving care.

Pop Can Cut-Ups

Children can save animals' lives by cutting the plastic rings from six-packs.
Animals have rights, too, and kids can help save small animals -- one six-pack at a time. With pop can cut-ups, kids can spread the word and get others involved, too. This social awareness activity encourages kids to think about those who can't talk for themselves.

What You'll Need:

  • Blank paper
  • Colored markers or crayons
  • Masking tape
  • Stapler

Every year, thousands of birds, sea creatures, and forest animals lose their lives after becoming entangled in plastic pop-can caddies -- those plastic binders that keep aluminum six-packs together until shoppers get them safely home. You can help save animals' lives by spreading the word.

Step 1: Make simple fliers that ask your neighbors to be pop can cut-ups: Ask them to snip those dangerous bits of plastic into harmless strips.

Step 2: Pass your fliers out to your neighbors. Be sure to ask for permission before you post them in public places, such as malls or schools. And always take a trusted adult with you.

Spreading the word about plastic cut-ups helps animals. Continue reading to find out how to help homeless people.

Edible Necklaces

Make edible necklaces from cereals and dried fruit.
Edible necklaces make great gifts -- especially for those living in homeless shelters. With this social awareness activity, kids can turn healthy foods like cereals and dried fruits into necklaces and then take them to the shelter.

What You'll Need:

  • Spoon
  • Plastic sandwich bags
  • Colorful and fun cereals
  • Dried fruits
  • Healthy candy snacks
  • Curling ribbon

Special snacks are hard to afford when you live in a homeless shelter. So give a needy kid a treat by making and sharing these delicious edible necklaces.

Step 1: Wash your hands carefully.

Step 2: Spoon the cereal and other snacks into a plastic sandwich bag.

Step 3: Use the curling ribbon to tie off the bag. Leave the ends of the ribbon long so you can curl them so they look pretty.

Step 4: Make a long necklace out of more curling ribbon, and tie it to the bag so the bag looks like a large charm -- be sure the necklace is long enough to slip over someone's head.

Step 5: Call your local YMCA or social services hotline for suggestions on where to donate your snacks.

Edible necklaces can brighten a homeless person's day. Continue reading to find out how to brighten a senior citizen's day.

Art for Seniors

Make colorful pictures for seniors.
Making art for seniors encourages kids to brighten the days of senior citizens. From airplanes to animals, drawing a favorite scene and then giving it to a senior citizen makes a great social awareness activity for kids.

What You'll Need:

  • Paper
  • Crayons
  • Cardboard
  • Large envelope
  • Stamps

Many senior citizens find themselves in rest homes far from their own kids and grandkids. You can help brighten their days with a splash of color -- bright and lively artwork only you can give.

Step 1: Draw and color your favorite scene -- anything from animals to airplanes.

Step 2: Add your first name and your age.

Step 3: Glue your artwork to cardboard, and mail it off to a nearby home for the elderly.

If you can share art once a month, your gift will keep on giving. If you can enlist your entire class to join in the fun, you'll inspire dozens of smiles and warm feelings.

