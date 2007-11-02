Pen Pal Activities for Kids

Send a personal postcard.
Send a personal postcard.
Help kids develop writing skills with pen pal activities for kids. From writing fan mail to a favorite star to expressing concern about the community where they live, kids can learn quite a bit by writing and sending a letter. This article will help kids with some of the basics.

Follow the links below to learn about fun pen pal activities:

Friendly Fan Letter

Address an envelope and mail it to a star.

Newspaper Interview Letter

With a simple letter you can find out how a journalist gets the job done.

Opinion Letter

Know where you can stick your opinion? In a letter!

Family Newsletter

Keep in touch when you report on the ins and outs of your extended family.

Fancy Envelopes

You'll love sending correspondence in envelopes you create yourself.

Personal Postcards

Your pals will appreciate these personalized postcards.

Keep reading to learn how you can mail a letter that will reach the stars.

Contents
  1. Friendly Fan Letter
  2. Newspaper Interview Letter
  3. Opinion Letter
  4. Family Newsletter
  5. Fancy Envelopes
  6. Personal Postcards

Friendly Fan Letter

Reach for the stars through the mail when you write a friendly fan letter to your favorite television personality.

What You'll Need:

  • Notebook paper
  • Pen
  • Envelope
  • Stamp

Ever wished you could write to your favorite TV celebrity? What's stopping you?

With a little research, you can tell the stars exactly what's on your mind. First, write a short letter to the star of your choice. You can even write to a fictional character if you'd like!

Now comes the research. With your parents' permission, search the Internet for your the official website of your favorite show. From that site you can find a link to the network that broadcasts your show.

Look for a mailing address at the network. Then use that address on your letter, along with the name of the show. Send it off, and in 4 - 6 weeks, you may even get a reply!

How can writing a letter teach you about writing for a newspaper? You'll find out with the next pen pal activity.

Newspaper Interview Letter

Ever wondered what a real reporter does for a living? Why not write a newspaper interview letter to find out? This activity helps kids learn about how reporters get their information -- and often gets interesting results.

What You'll Need:

  • Newspapers
  • Paper
  • Pencil

Thumb through a newspaper until you find an article that's interesting to you. Did the writer answer all your questions? Would you like to know more?

Write down your questions and a short note of introduction. Send both to the reporter whose name is on the article, in care of the newspaper office.

Don't forget to include a self-addressed stamped envelope and your e-mail address if you have one.

Have you got a strong opinion? Why not share it with the world! Keep reading to find out how.

Opinion Letter

Your opinion is important -- it's time to speak your mind. Write an opinion letter!

What You'll Need:

  • Notebook paper
  • Pen
  • Envelope
  • Stamp
  • Newspaper

Has a news event ever made you mad? Has crime ever made you afraid? Has a sports hero ever made you proud? Why not tell your community how you feel?

Write a letter to your local newspaper. Explain which current event made you think, and just what those thoughts were. End your opinion letter with your name, your age, and your phone number.

Mail it to the editor of your local paper. Then watch the editorial page to see if your words make it into print.

Keep reading for a pen pal project that will get your whole family in on the act.

Family Newsletter

They'll love your family newsletter.
They'll love your family newsletter.
Stop the presses and file a report on your family's latest news by creating your own family newsletter.

What You'll Need:

  • Typing paper
  • Computer and printer (or typewriter and copy machine)
  • Postage stamps
  • Envelopes

Have you ever heard your mother complain about how Aunt Lucy never writes? Does Grandma Jane talk about how your mother never calls? You can bring the whole family together by writing and distributing this fun family newsletter.

Step 1: Ask your parents for the addresses, birthdays, and anniversaries of all your relatives. Then drop your relatives notes asking them what's been happening in their lives.

Step 2: Once you get your answers, write short reports on each family group and add a reminder box of their special dates.

Step 3: Print out copies for each family, and drop them in the mail -- or send an e-mail.

Before you know it, you'll be getting announcements from your long-lost Uncle Harold -- not to mention thank-you notes from Aunt Lucy who never writes.

Read on for a pen pal activity that shows how to put your own creative stamp on the next envelope you mail.

Fancy Envelopes

Fancy envelope pattern.
Fancy envelope pattern.
Make your own fancy envelopes to send letters or artwork to your friends and family.

What You'll Need:

  • 9×12-inch piece of cardboard
  • Ruler
  • Pencil
  • Blunt scissors
  • 9×12-inch piece of medium-weight paper
  • Craft glue

Step 1: Draw the envelope pattern shown here on a piece of cardboard. Cut out the pattern.

Step 2: Trace the pattern on a piece of medium-weight paper. Cut out the envelope and fold it along the lines indicated on the illustration.

Step 3: Glue all edges except for the top flap. Place your letter or picture in the envelope and seal the top flap. Now you're ready to send your letter.

You can make even fancier envelopes using a magazine picture or your own artwork--make sure it's at least 9×12 inches, though.

Just trace the envelope pattern on the back side of the magazine picture or your artwork. Fold and glue your fancy envelope as described above. Stick on two white mailing labels for the return and the sender addresses, and it's ready to go.

Once you get the hang of this, you can design your own pattern for specialty envelopes of a different size.

Now that you've made an envelope, why not try your hand at a personalized postcard? Keep reading to find out how.

Personal Postcards

Send a personal postcard.
Send a personal postcard.
Instead of writing a letter, send more personal postcards to your friends and relatives. Making your own postcards allows you to really express yourself, and it's not at all difficult to do.

What You'll Need:

  • Card-stock or 4x6-inch blank index card
  • Scissors
  • Ruler
  • Black felt-tip pen
  • Colored pencils or markers

Step 1: Cut a 4x6-inch piece from cardstock or use a blank index card. On one side of the card-stock, create the back of a postcard.

Step 2: Using a ruler, draw a straight line down the center of the card to divide one half for the address and the other half for the greeting.

Step 3: On the half for the address -- the right side -- use a ruler to draw three straight horizontal lines on the lower half of the card.

Step 4: On the front side of the card, create the front of a postcard. Draw anything you'd like. The only limitation is your imagination! Color the picture with colored pencils or markers.

