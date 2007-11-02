" " Send a personal postcard. ©2007, Publications International, Ltd.

Help kids develop writing skills with pen pal activities for kids. From writing fan mail to a favorite star to expressing concern about the community where they live, kids can learn quite a bit by writing and sending a letter. This article will help kids with some of the basics.

Follow the links below to learn about fun pen pal activities:

Friendly Fan Letter

Address an envelope and mail it to a star.

Newspaper Interview Letter

With a simple letter you can find out how a journalist gets the job done.

Opinion Letter

Know where you can stick your opinion? In a letter!

Family Newsletter

Keep in touch when you report on the ins and outs of your extended family.

Fancy Envelopes

You'll love sending correspondence in envelopes you create yourself.

Personal Postcards

Your pals will appreciate these personalized postcards.

