Science experiments for kids explain everyday mysteries like what causes rain, answer questions about form and function, and simplify concepts like symmetry and capillary action. They're fun, they're fascinating, and they're a great way to spend time indoors on a cold or rainy day.

Forget beakers and Bunsen burners, exploding chemicals and complex instructions. These science experiments are safe and simple, relying on materials that you have at home. Follow the step-by-step instructions with your junior scientists, and you'll learn together. Who knows? Maybe it will be the start of a lifetime fascination with how stuff works and why.

Capturing Leaf Vapor

Measure water vapor from a leaf to see if leaves breathe.

Look-Alike Tests for Salt and Sugar

Try some tests to see how these two compounds act differently.

Reverse Garden

Plant garbage instead of seeds, and find out what biodegradable means.

Make Crystal Creations

Add a sparkling crystal coat to decorations and paper sculptures.

Liquid Density Test

Try this test to see if all objects of the same size have the same density.

Water on the Move

Construct an experiment that will demonstrate how water moves through tiny spaces in fiber.

Mirrors and Reflections

Learn more about mirrors and the reflections they cast.

Magnet Making

Magnetize an ordinary nail by rubbing it with a magnet.

Balance and Gravity Test

Turn science into magic and art with this balancing clown.

Ocean in a Bottle

Combine oil and water for an experiment and a decorative display.

Expanding Hot Air

Heat the air in a balloon, and watch it expand.

Indoor Rain

Create a little rain in a jar to understand how rain works outdoors.

Stalactites and Stalagmites

Forget waiting thousands of years -- grow your own in a few days.

Super-Strong Eggshell Arcs

See how many phone books these little shells can support.

