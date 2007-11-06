Theatre Crafts for Kids

Craft up some theatre fun with the mask of magic.
Craft up some theatre fun with the mask of magic.
Theatre crafts can make any child dramatist perform better. Masks in particular help put a fun face on the acting craft.

Kids will have fun making their own masks or creating promotional materials for their show with these indoor crafts. So get out the glitter and glue and prepare to dazzle!

To start crafting items to assist your theatre production, follow these links:

Big Time Promotions

Make fliers, posters, invitations, tickets, and programs to go with your show.

Mysterious Eyes Mask

This mask highlights the eyes while hiding the mouth with a veil.

Mask of Magic

Kids will be ready to attend a masquerade with this theatre craft.

Lion Mask

This lion mask will be the mane event of any kids' theatre production.

Mighty Masks

Put funny, mixed-up magazine faces on a mask in this indoor craft.

Before the show starts, draft up important paper materials like flyers and programs in the first theatre craft -- keep reading to learn how.

For more theatre crafts and indoor activities, see:

Big Time Promotions

Big time promotions for small productions are worth the effort. Put the word out to friends, family, neighbors, and everyone at school. Kids will have fun with a frenzy of paper making fliers, posters, invitations, tickets, and programs for this indoor craft.

What You'll Need:

  • Typewriter or computer
  • White and colored paper
  • Copy machine
  • Poster board
  • Markers
  • Gift wrap
  • Envelopes
  • Stamps
  • Heavy card stock
  • Scissors

How to Make Big Time Promotions:

Fliers and Posters

Step 1: Type up your announcement on the typewriter or computer. Add computer graphic art, if you can.

Step 2: Print it on white paper, then take it to a copy store and print the fliers in bright colors. Post them wherever your audience will be.

Step 3: Paint or draw some special posters to go in high-traffic areas where lots of people will see them.

Invitations

Step 1: Follow the basic instructions for the flyers and posters.

Step 2: If you don't have access to computer graphic art, cut out colorful pictures from gift wrap that fit the theme of your show, and glue them on the invitations.

Step 3: Decorate the outside of the envelopes, too, if you like. Then address, stamp, and mail the invitations.

Tickets

Step 1: Use little information on the ticket, and make it easy to read. Include the name of the show, location, time, day of the week, date, and "presented by" information.

Step 2: Print or make one original of the ticket. Check it carefully! Now make more copies of the ticket on the same page. Then copy or print your page on colored paper. Cut the tickets apart and hand them out.

Programs

Step 1: If you have a computer, explore type styles to find a fun one for the show title. Place the show title at the top of the page. Below it, list the acts in the show and names of the actors in each.

Step 2: List everyone who helped with the presentation. Make sure you thank any sponsors who helped you put on your show and mention what they donated.

Step 3: Make enough programs for everyone in the audience. Let the show begin!

In the next theatre craft, mask and veil make for a mysterious combo.



Mysterious Eyes Mask

This theatre craft will have people wondering who is behind that mysterious mask. Amp up kids' sense of theatrical wonderment with this indoor craft.

What You'll Need:

  • Newspapers­
  • Simple mask that's worn around the eyes (or paper plate and scissors to make one)
  • Glue
  • Feathers
  • Glitter pen
  • Brightly colored sheer fabric

How to Make Mysterious Eyes Mask:

Step 1: Spread out the newspapers. If you don't have a mask that covers only the areas around the eyes, make one from a paper plate.

Step 2: Glue feathers to the mask or decorate it with jewel shapes made with a glitter pen. Add any other cool decorations you can think of -- be as creative and unique as you like.

Step 3: Cut a piece of the sheer fabric to cover the lower part of the face. Glue the fabric to the back of the mask.

Step 4: Dazzle your audience with your mysterious eyes! Try other craft items to create different characters; use a bandanna to look like an Old West bank robber.

Create masks fit for a masquerade in the next theatre craft.



Mask of Magic

The mask of magic theatre craft will help imaginations soar. Masked balls were all the rage in centuries past. Kings and dukes, queens and fair ladies wore lovely masks to hide their identities until the ball came to a close. Kids can make their own mysterious masks in this indoor craft.

What You'll Need:

  • White cardboard or card stock
  • Pencil
  • Scissors
  • Craft glue
  • Sequins
  • Colored paper
  • Glitter glue
  • Ribbons
  • Feathers
  • Elastic, string, or yarn
  • Stapler and staples

How to Make Mask of Magic:

Step 1: Use the small mask design in the illustration as a guide -- or design your own shape! Draw your mask on the cardboard or card stock. Carefully cut out holes for eyes.

Step 2: Decorate your mask with things you find around the house. Add sparkling sequins or bits of bright paper. Use glitter glue to add sparkle. Add dangling ribbons to the bottom or feathers to the top. (Be careful not to get sequins in your child's eyes. Loose glitter could get eyes too.) Feel free to express yourself in the mask, no matter how wild or outrageous it may seem.

Step 3: Once your design is complete, staple a piece of elastic or 2 pieces of string or yarn to either side of the mask. Place the mask on, and the mystery of your child's identity is safe. The magic is sure to begin!

Create a lion mask, roaring optional, in the next theatre craft.



Lion Mask

Make a Lion Mask in this theatre craft that celebrates a Chinese New Year tradition. On the third day of the Chinese New Year the Lion Dance begins. Some people believe putting money in the lion's mouth will bring them luck! Why not try your own luck with this indoor craft?

What You'll Need:

  • Newspaper
  • Paper plate
  • Scissors
  • Stapler
  • 2 paper egg-carton sections
  • Tape
  • White glue
  • Water
  • Measuring cup
  • Large mixing bowl
  • Spoon
  • Tempera paint
  • Paintbrush
  • Beads
  • Sequins
  • Feathers
  • Ribbon scraps

How to Make Lion Mask:

Step 1: Cover your work surface with newspaper. Cut a slit in each side of the paper plate. Pull the edges of each slit together, and overlap them. Staple the edges together. This will bend the plate into a face shape.

Step 2: Tape on the egg-carton sections for bulgy eyes. Make a fist-size ball of newspaper, and tape it in place for the lion's snout. Crumple up some newspaper, and put it under the mask so it will keep its form while you work.

Step 3: Tear 7 to 8 newspaper pages into strips. Mix 1/2 cup white glue with 1/2 cup water in a large mixing bowl. Soak the newspaper strips in the glue/water mixture.

Step 4: When you take the strips out of the mixture, run them between your fingers to remove the excess liquid. Cover the mask front with a layer of newspaper strips. Let the mask dry overnight.

Step 5: Add a second layer of strips; smooth the strips over the mask with your fingers. Let the mask dry overnight.

Step 6: Paint the mask with two coats of red tempera paint. Let dry.

Step 7: Paint on the lion's mouth; decorate the mask with beads, sequins, and feathers. Tape a loop of ribbon to the back of the mask to hang it on your wall.

The next theatre craft is a mask that get hilarious results, and more than likely a few smiles, out of magazine clippings.



Mighty Masks

Magazine clippings make for mighty masks in this theatre craft. These easy-to-make masks look hilarious. Kids will get a good chuckle out of this indoor craft.

What You'll Need:

  • Several old magazines to cut up
  • Scissors
  • Thin paper plates
  • Glue
  • Pencil
  • Yarn

How to Make Mighty Masks:

Step 1: Leaf through old magazines, and cut out individual facial features from pictures of faces. Divide them into piles of ears, noses, eyebrows, chins, hair, heads, etc. Don't forget animal faces!

Step 2: Cut eye and mouth holes out of a paper plate. Pick out a goofy arrangement of facial features, and glue them onto the plate to make a mask. Let the glue dry.

Step 3: Punch holes in the sides of the mask with a pencil. Tie a piece of yarn to the hole on each side to hold the mask on your head. Admire the crazy results.



