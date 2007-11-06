Theatre Crafts for Kids

" " The big time promotions theatre craft. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

Big time promotions for small productions are worth the effort. Put the word out to friends, family, neighbors, and everyone at school. Kids will have fun with a frenzy of paper making fliers, posters, invitations, tickets, and programs for this indoor craft.

What You'll Need:

Typewriter or computer

White and colored paper

Copy machine

Poster board

Markers

Gift wrap

Envelopes

Stamps

Heavy card stock

Scissors

How to Make Big Time Promotions:

Fliers and Posters

Step 1: Type up your announcement on the typewriter or computer. Add computer graphic art, if you can.

Step 2: Print it on white paper, then take it to a copy store and print the fliers in bright colors. Post them wherever your audience will be.

Step 3: Paint or draw some special posters to go in high-traffic areas where lots of people will see them.

Invitations

Step 1: Follow the basic instructions for the flyers and posters.

Step 2: If you don't have access to computer graphic art, cut out colorful pictures from gift wrap that fit the theme of your show, and glue them on the invitations.

Step 3: Decorate the outside of the envelopes, too, if you like. Then address, stamp, and mail the invitations.

Step 3: Decorate the outside of the envelopes, too, if you like. Then address, stamp, and mail the invitations.

Tickets

Step 1: Use little information on the ticket, and make it easy to read. Include the name of the show, location, time, day of the week, date, and "presented by" information.

Step 2: Print or make one original of the ticket. Check it carefully! Now make more copies of the ticket on the same page. Then copy or print your page on colored paper. Cut the tickets apart and hand them out.

Programs

Step 1: If you have a computer, explore type styles to find a fun one for the show title. Place the show title at the top of the page. Below it, list the acts in the show and names of the actors in each.

Step 2: List everyone who helped with the presentation. Make sure you thank any sponsors who helped you put on your show and mention what they donated.

Step 3: Make enough programs for everyone in the audience. Let the show begin!

