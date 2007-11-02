After-school games for kids are the perfect way to get outside and have some fun. Your kids probably have some favorite games already. Why not help them try some new games? There are lots of new after school games they can play by themselves or with some friends.

The best part is you probably have everything your kids need to play these games. Follow these links to learn about fun, new after-school games:

Flying Disk Game

It's not a flying saucer, but almost as much fun. Visit the next page for more details about the Flying Disk Game.

Going Solo

Fore!

Frisbee™ golf is a fast-growing sport. Learn more about playing Fore! here.

Hop-Along Wrestling

Hop-Along Wrestling has your kids balancing on one leg. Here is how to make it work.

Football Measure-Up

Your kids compete to see how far they can toss, run or kick the football. Find out how to play football measure-up here.

Soccey

Soccey is a little hockey, a little soccer, and a lot of fun. Learn more about how to play soccey on the next page.

Tree Branch Golf

You and your kids can create a tree branch golf course in your backyard. Go to the next page for ideas.

Beanbag Volley

This is a new twist on a family favorite. Learn how to play beanbag volleyball on the next page.

Bike Hike

What can your kids find in the neighborhood? Click for new ways to explore on bike.

Shoot the Shoebox

It is skee ball using a shoebox and skill, not luck. Details about shoot the shoebox are available on the next page.

Basketball Bundle

Your kids can play basketball without the bounce. Click to learn how it works.

Sardines

Sardines is a new twist on hide 'n seek. Click to learn how to play.

Trailblazing

Keep reading for fun with the Flying Disc game.

For more ideas to keep your kids and their friends busy, check out: