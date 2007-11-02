Indoor Crafts for Kids

Come inside -- it's time to create! These indoor crafts are simple projects you can use to make toys, games, gifts, and more.
Whether you want to make a plaything for your feline friend or put on a miniature puppet show, you'll find a great idea here. You can do indoor crafts when it's rainy or cold outside -- or when you just feel like making something cool.
Make the pieces and put together your own puzzle.
You'll have spoonfuls of fun with plastic spoon puppets.
Give a special friend some recognition for accomplishing so much.
Make this box and store your treasures safe inside.
Your handiwork will amuse your favorite animal companion.
This Korean game is easy to make and fun to play.
Illuminate a room with pinpoint patterns of light.
You can be the star of your own refrigerator magnets!
An incredible cone creature can be as crazy and creative as you can conceive.
This indoor craft gives a friendly, personal touch to your greeting cards.
Keep your textbook clean and looking cool with an artful book cover.
Affix your memories to the pages of your own handmade scrapbook.
The dots collide in this collage.
Add a cheerful accent to a potted plant.
