Oktoberfest Activities

Oktoberfest is a traditional German festival held from the end of September through the first Sunday in October. In this article, we've gather Oktoberfest activities to help you celebrate.

Not only will your kids love the nature themes all season long, these Oktoberfest activities are simple and easy to make. You don't even have to worry about buying supplies because you'll be able to find the materials around your own home.

Advertisement

Pumpkin Head Twirlers

This simple and fun craft is a great activity for kids of all ages and makes a great party game, too.

Leafy Letters

Silly Applesauce Faces

Ready to get started? On the next page, learn how to make a silly little pumpkin who loves to spin about.

For more fun activities and kids crafts, see:

Advertisement

Pumpkin Head Twirlers

Pumpkin Head Twirlers Oktoberfest activity.
Pumpkin Head Twirlers Oktoberfest activity.

Not only are these Pumpkin Head Twirlers a great Oktoberfest activity, they are also amusing toys that never tire of going round and round.

What you'll need:

thin cardboard

Advertisement

pencil

markers

scissors

plastic drinking straws

chenille stems

tape

First, draw a little person about 4 inches tall on a piece of thin cardboard. For the person's head, draw a pumpkin with a face on it. Give it a funny hat if you want. Use the markers to decorate it.

Cut out the pumpkin-head person and tape chenille stems to its back to form arms and legs. Use one horseshoe-shaped piece for both arms, and another horseshoe-shaped piece for both legs.

Wrap the ends of the arms around a drinking straw so your pumpkin-head person is holding on like a trapeze artist. When you twirl the ends of the straw, watch the tricks begin!

Make another pumpkin-head person and wrap the ends of its legs around the straw. Make a whole circus of pumpkin-head performers.

Everyone loves watching the leaves change colors. Learn how to preserve those beautiful fall leaves in the next section.

For more fun activities and kids crafts, see:

Advertisement

Leafy Letters

Leafy Letters Oktoberfest activity.
Leafy Letters Oktoberfest activity.

Leaves, leaves, leaves! They're everywhere and in every color. Celebrate the joys of fall with this Oktoberfest activity: Gather lots of different-shaped leaves to make leafy prints.

This stationery is so easy and lovely you'll want to write lots of letters this fall. Use the beautiful autumn leaves to make your own stationery.

Advertisement

What you'll need:

leaves

food coloring

small paper plates

paper

Pour a little food coloring onto a paper plate. Dip one leaf at a time into the coloring and gently press it onto the paper wherever you want a leaf print. Carefully lift the leaf off the paper so the print is sharp and clear.

Allow the stationery to dry thoroughly, then write notes and poems about the beauty of autumn. Send them to everyone you care about.

Hungry yet? We'll show you how to make a delicious and healthy snack that kids will love in the next section.

For more fun activities and kids crafts, see:

Advertisement

Silly Applesauce Faces

October is a great time for picking apples, jumping into leaves, and working up a big appetite. When you and your friends are really hungry, invite them in for this Oktoberfest activity. Together, you'll create Silly Applesauce Faces.

What you'll need:

applesauce

Advertisement

plain yogurt

nuts

raisins

toasted coconut

cinnamon candies

dried fruit

bowls

spoon

measuring cup

Measure 1 cup of applesauce into a bowl and add 1 cup of yogurt. Stir the mixture until it is smooth. Then divide it evenly into 3 bowls.

Gently add raisins and nuts to make a silly face. Use a spoon to sprinkle on cinnamon freckles. Toasted coconut makes great mustaches, beards, eyebrows, and hair. And don't forget to add a cluster of cinnamon candies on each cheek to give your silly face a rosy autumn glow!

For more fun activities and kids crafts, see:

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...