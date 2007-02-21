" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. This classic beauty is just one of many garden-inspired quilts you can make.

Bring the natural beauty of the garden inside your home with one of the lovely garden and floral quilt patterns featured in this article. They're sure to brighten up any room in no time! From butterflies to frogs, daisies to lilies, the design ideas are as endless as a summer sky and can be adjusted to suit your décor.

The links below will take you to inspiring quilt patterns that range in skill level from simple to a bit more challenging. Don't worry, though -- all of the quilts come with easy-to-follow instructions, helpful illustrations and photos, and a free quilt pattern that you can download and print out.

Use the timeless art of quilting to create a garden-inspired treasure:

