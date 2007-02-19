Fall Patchwork Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern

Fall in the country -- leaves crackling underfoot, pumpkins waiting to be carved, a scarecrow in the fields. The Fall Patchwork Quilted Wall Hanging conjures up the nostalgic pleasures of autumn. The finished piece measures approximately 18 X 30 inches. Download a photo and the patterns for the Fall Patchwork Quilted Wall Hanging in this seven-page PDF.

Fall Patchwork Quilted Wall Hanging
©2007 Publications International, Ltd.
Familiar symbols of autumn adorn the Fall Patchwork Quilted Wall Hanging.

You'll Need:

  • 3/4 yard cream print for scarecrow background and checkerboard
  • 1/4 yard cream print for cat background
  • 1/4 yard cream and gray print for fence background
  • 1/8 yard cream print for pumpkin background
  • 1/8 yard or scraps cream print for corner squares and side panels
  • 1/8 yard each 6 fabrics for patchwork or scraps for five 41/2-inch squares
  • 1/8 yard each 5 fabrics or 45 scraps in assorted medium to dark colors totaling 45 X 11/2 inches for checkerboard border
  • 5/8 yard backing fabric
  • 1/3 yard dark brown print for binding
  • 19 X 31-inch piece batting
  • 1 yard fusible webbing
  • Raffia
  • Black fine-point permanent ink pen
  • Red cosmetic powder blush
  • Cotton swab
  • Transparent monofilament thread
  • Black thread

Appliqué fabrics:

  • 1/8 yard brown print for coveralls
  • 1/8 yard black and tan check for shirt
  • 1/8 yard orange print for pumpkins and cat's bow
  • 1/8 yard brown print for fence
  • 1/8 yard black print for cat
  • Scraps: black for bats, brown for cat features, green check for rug, black print for rug, dark brown for hat, off-white for face and hands, assorted colors for patches, green for pumpkin leaves, brown for large pumpkin stems, green for small pumpkin stems

Gather these materials, then check out the next section for tips on how to put it all together.

How to Make Fall Patchwork Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern

This charming quilt will be assembled in five sections, plus the border. To get a closer look at the quilt and its patterns, download this seven-page PDF of the Fall Patchwork Quilted Wall Hanging.

To make the Fall Patchwork Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern:

  1. Assemble sections 1 and 2. From cat background, cut one 81/4 X 71/4-inch rectangle. From fence background, cut one 63/4 X 71/4-inch rectangle. Join rectangles along 71/4-inch sides with fence background piece to right.

  2. Assemble section 3. Cut six 41/4-inch squares from patchwork fabrics. Match up 3 pairs of squares with right sides together. Draw an "X" on back of lighter fabric, with diagonal lines going from corner to corner. Stitch 1/4 inch to right of each line from outside edge to intersecting drawn line. Cut on "X." Each square will make 4 half-triangle sets. Press seams to 1 side.

    Fall Patchwork Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern
    Step 2

  3. Pair up half-triangle sets with right sides together and stitch to create squares. Pair up different triangle sets to create patchwork look. Press seams to 1 side. Stitch all 5 squares together, end to end. Press seams up.

  4. Assemble sections 4 and 5. From scarecrow background, cut one 113/8 X 161/8-inch rectangle. From pumpkin background, cut one 141/2 X 41/8-inch rectangle. Stitch section 3 (patchwork) to section 4 (scarecrow background) along 161/8-inch sides, with patchwork to left. Press toward scarecrow background. Stitch sections 3 and 4 to section 5 (pumpkin background) along 141/2-inch sides with pumpkin background at bottom. Stitch sections 1 and 2 to top of sections 3 and 4. Press seams up.

  5. Assemble checkerboard border. From scarecrow background, cut five 45 X 11/2-inch strips. From medium to dark checkerboard fabrics, cut five 45 X 11/2-inch strips. From corner square fabric, cut six 21/2-inch squares and two 41/2 X 21/2-inch rectangles.

  6. For checkerboard, stitch 1 medium to dark strip to each scarecrow background strip lengthwise. Cut strips into 11/2-inch sections. Assemble 4 checkerboard strips, each 11 squares long. Mix fabrics to create patchwork look, and make sure each strip begins and ends with dark squares on top, light squares on bottom. Make 4 checkerboard strips 6 squares long. Two should start with dark and end with light squares on top and start with light and end with dark squares on bottom. Two should start with light and end with dark squares on top and start with dark and end with light squares on bottom.

  7. Stitch long checkerboard strips to ends of each 41/2 X 21/2-inch corner square rectangle. Stitch short checkerboard strips to opposite sides of two 21/2-inch corner squares. Add one 21/2-inch square to each end of top and bottom checkerboard strips. See step 8 diagram for correct orientation of light and dark checkerboard squares.

  8. Stitch long checkerboard borders to sides of quilt. Sides beginning and ending with dark squares should be toward inside. Stitch short checkerboard borders to top and bottom of quilt. Sides beginning and ending with dark checkerboard squares should be toward inside.

    Fall Patchwork Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern
    Step 8

  9. Download and cut out all patterns. Iron fusible webbing to wrong side of fabrics for all appliqués. Trace patterns on paper side of fusible webbing, cut out, and remove paper backing. From fence fabric, cut one 3/4 X 43/4-inch strip for bottom rail, three 3/4 X 23/8-inch strips for center fence slats, and two 3/4 X 1/2-inch pieces for upper fence rails. Remove paper backing. Position all shapes on quilt as shown in finished quilt illustration below. Cut several short lengths of raffia and position at scarecrow's wrists, ankles, neck, and head, just under edge of coverall appliqué. Fuse all appliqués, including raffia in bond around outer edges of coveralls and hat. Use black marker to draw facial features on scarecrow, pumpkin vines, leaf veins, and lines on pumpkins. Draw small, simulated stitches around pumpkins, pumpkin leaves, and scarecrow face. Rub tip of cotton swab against blush until some blush clings to swab. Place tip of swab on left side of scarecrow face and twist against fabric to make cheek. Repeat for right cheek. If you plan to wash the quilt, you might prefer to use red paint for cheeks.

    Fall Patchwork Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern
    Fall Patchwork Quilted Wall Hanging Pattern

  10. Layer front, batting, and back; baste. With transparent thread, machine quilt in ditches around background blocks, borders, and patchwork triangles. Machine quilt around edges of all appliqué shapes. With black thread, machine quilt about 1/8 inch in from edge of coveralls and hand stitch around coverall patches. Cut three 31/2 X 45-inch binding strips. See How to Quilt to stitch binding to quilt.

