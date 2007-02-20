" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. The Diamond Star Squares Quilt Border Pattern

The Diamond Star Squares Quilt Border Pattern makes a delightful quilt border incorporating diamonds, stars and squares. Download the Diamond Star Squares Quilt Border Pattern as a PDF to print out the pattern.

To make the Diamond Star Squares Quilt Border Pattern:

Sew A's to sides of B's to create strips to needed lengths. At corners, stitch C's to fit smaller spaces. Cut inner and outer strips of contrasting fabric, miter corners, and stitch to squares strip.

Use this border on your favorite quilt pattern from the Quilt Patterns page. Like this quilt border? Check out the other Quilt Border Patterns.

