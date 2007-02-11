This bright, colorful quilt is as easy to make as A B C! The Baby Blocks Quilt will not only help a youngster learn the alphabet, but it will also provide some snuggly warmth on chilly nights. The finished piece measures approximately 37 X 43 inches. Download the two-page Baby Blocks Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the template, which you can use to create a pattern for each letter of the alphabet.
You'll Need:
Advertisement
- 1/4 yard broadcloth each: red, green, royal blue, medium blue, orange, yellow, purple
- 21/2 yards white broadcloth
- 1/6 yard royal blue with purple dots
- 1/2 yard multicolor striped fabric
- 13/4 yards fusible webbing
- 40 X 45-inch piece medium-weight batting
- Cotton-covered polyester thread: white, ciel, pilot blue, purple, atom red, tango, kerry green, spark gold
- Rayon thread: ciel, pilot blue, purple, atom red, tango, kerry green, spark gold
- Transparent nylon thread
- 3-inch alphabet (block letters) stencil
- 2 packages pilot blue wide-bias tape
Now that you know what you need for the Baby Blocks Quilt Pattern, learn how to put it all together on the next page.
Not what you're looking for? Try these:
- Find a baby quilt you love on our Baby Quilt Patterns page.
- Flip through our Quilt Patterns to find your next quilting project.
- Learn How to Quilt or brush up on the basics with our refresher course.
Advertisement