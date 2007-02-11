" " ©2007 Publications International, Ltd. Primary colors really make this quilt a standout.

This bright, colorful quilt is as easy to make as A B C! The Baby Blocks Quilt will not only help a youngster learn the alphabet, but it will also provide some snuggly warmth on chilly nights. The finished piece measures approximately 37 X 43 inches. Download the two-page Baby Blocks Quilt Pattern as a PDF to print out the template, which you can use to create a pattern for each letter of the alphabet.

You'll Need:

1/4 yard broadcloth each: red, green, royal blue, medium blue, orange, yellow, purple

21/2 yards white broadcloth

1/6 yard royal blue with purple dots

1/2 yard multicolor striped fabric

13/4 yards fusible webbing

40 X 45-inch piece medium-weight batting

Cotton-covered polyester thread: white, ciel, pilot blue, purple, atom red, tango, kerry green, spark gold

Rayon thread: ciel, pilot blue, purple, atom red, tango, kerry green, spark gold

Transparent nylon thread

3-inch alphabet (block letters) stencil

2 packages pilot blue wide-bias tape

Now that you know what you need for the Baby Blocks Quilt Pattern, learn how to put it all together on the next page.

